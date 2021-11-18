Funeral service for Sidney Cecil Cooper, 82 yrs., a resident of Brougham Street, will be held at St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Boyd Road, on Friday, November 19, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. Officiating will be Monsignor Alfred C. Culmer.

Left to cherish his memories are his: Sisters: Verdell Cooper, Janet Sands, Esther McKinney and Doreen Brown; Brother: Stafford G Roberts; Nephews: Christopher Miller (Portia) Terry Miller(Terez) Eric Nicolls, Roscoe Sands, Marvin McKenzie, Ryan McKenzie , (Angel)Trevor Johnson,(Yolanda) Kevin McKinney,(Coleen) Darryl McKinney, (Chelsea)and Dentry McKinney (Jessica), Leo, Kenneth and Christen Roberts, Amos Bain, Mark Roberts, Theodore Roberts Sr. and Rudolph Roberts Sr.



Nieces: Erica Johnson, Indirah Belle, Angela George, Dedrie Bain,(Terrance) Jania McPhee, (Stephen) Nadia, Natasha and Kendra Smith, Ruby Roberts Pinder, Diana Roberts Storr, Laureen Roberts Malone, Sandra Roberts and Erica Young



Grand nieces: Krystle , Alexis, Brittany, Tameka, and Peaches Miller, Trevaj Lightbourne, Jaya and Ricardiah Belle, NaDash,Crystal, Tia, Kyleigh, and Aliviyah Sands, Mariah, Angela and Nyla McKenzie, Teria, Teresa and Teryn Bain, K’Ashe McKinney, Ikea Darville, Darielle, Selena and Dereah McKinney, Londyn Smith Kenvia Roberts, Nicoyas Pinder, Latoya Rolle, Kushna Roberts, Kushuanna Storr, Richea Malone, Natanya Davis



Grand nephews: Lloyd C Johnson, Jr., Christian Ferguson, Terry Jr., Terrin and Keith Miller, Nathaniel and Prosper George, Ryan Jr. and Isaiah McKenzie, Teangelo Bain, Adam & Kanye McKinney, Joshua Darville and Jalano Thurston, Calvin Pinder, Roger Pinder Jr., Kashown Storr, Richard Malone, Rudolph Roberts Jr., Brandon Roberts, Brian Roberts, Theo Roberts, Trae Roberts, Devayne Roberts, Theodore Roberts Jr., Kai’Den Roberts, Peyton, Skylar, Tyler, Taylor



Great grand nieces: Ar’kneyah Brown and Madison Sands



Great grand nephew: Tayvon Sands

Nephews and Nieces in Law: Tabitha Roberts, Tena Roberts, Scottie Malone

Roger Pinder, Marcus Storr

A Host of other relatives & friends.

Friends may pay their last respects at Demeritte’s Funeral Home, Market Street, from 10-5:00 p.m. on Thursday.