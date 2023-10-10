Obituaries

Death Announcement

Sidney Knowles, age 71 years of 69 Frobisher Circle, Freeport, Grand Bahama and formerly of Simms, Long Island, died at the Rand Memorial Hospital on Sunday, September 24, 2023 in Freeport, Grand Bahama, Bahamas.

He is survived by his:  daughters: Darlene and Sonia Knowles and Sypreanna Knowles Brooks; sons: Sibbron and Torry Knowles; sisters: Virginia Knowles Gray and Mildred Knowles Roberts and many other relatives and friends to numerous to mention.

Funeral Announcement will be made at a later date.

