BUTLERS’ FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORIUM

Funeral Service

Funeral Service for the late Sidney Leroy Francis age 75 years, of Fox Hill will be held on Friday, April 14, 2023, 12:00 noon at St. Anne’s Anglican Church, Fox Hill. Road. Officiating will be The Venerable Hugh Bartlett Jr., assisted by Rev’d Fr. John Kabiga.

Prior to service cremation was held.

Loved ones left to treasury his precious memory are; True Love and Partner: Norma Francis; Devoted and Loving Children: Shanori, Omar, Rashard and Errin Francis, Sydra Mackey; Grandchildren: Syaoran, Amir, Samiya and Syrena Francis, Shyanne and Lathan Mackey; Brother(Best Friend): Julian Francis; Loving Sisters: Ms. Cherryl Francis Diggiss, Donna Francis, Tanya Francis- Mulecahy (USA); Son- in-law: Logan Mackey; Daughters- in-law: Ganyell and Heather Francis; Brothers and Sisters-in-law and Spouses: Max (Jackie), Mark (Tanya), Derek, Mario (Denise), Edward, Thomas Williams, Dwight Gibson, Mary (Julian) Francis, Beres (Sam) Strachan, Marsha (Paul) Clarke, Gale Sheryl (Leslie) Forbes, Debbie McCartney, Shasta (Andre) Major, Sonya (Debbie) Quant, Tanya (Ivan) Miller, Merilyn Adderley; Nephews and Nieces: Craig and Tiffany Francis, Elliot, Andrew, Julia and Joel Francis, Anijah Bullard, Darius (Kendra) Sealy, Dashenique (Perry) Nicolls, Michael, Perez, Nykia and Juliette Francis, Marius Richards, Makayla and Diamond Farquharson, Nakia Miller, Thalia Gentle, Sonya Green, Thyamyra Dames, Candice Hanna, Darren Francis Wood, Shamon Edwards, Katherine Weech, Patrick and Roger Brice, Andrew and Neil Gardiner, Travis and Christopher Brice, Franklyn Lightbourne Jr, Patrick Brice Jr, Kyle Johnson, Ian and Erica Aikins, Devine (Brianna) Francis, Nichola Sweeting, Basil I.S. (Andrea), Scott, Corey (Orquia), Latasha, Te’Neshia, Nicholas (Cache), Basil V. Damianos and Latoya Bowe-Pierre (Anthony). Dominic and Jason Strachan, Vanessa, Anthony, James, Marvin, Krystal and Brandon (Yubelkiz) Clarke, Lashandra Williams, Racine (Lezelye) Sands, Monique, Mark Jr. and Jeremy Williams, Marneece, Marion, Deneesha Williams, Demarra (Justin) Lockhart, Annetreia and Aneesheia Williams, Latovia McKinney, Juwon and Keyshawn Forbes, Anwar (Melissa) and Ashlee McCartney, Shante (Jarod) Fowler, Julian and Andre Jr Major, Matthew (Chantrell) and Maxwell Williams, Jasmine Lewis and Jamaine Russell, Dannielle, Dustin and Domonique Gibson, Tammi (Angelo) Butler, Trenae, Tavaris, Tarrah and Tia Miller, Derrico Williams;

Grand Nephews and Nieces: Caleb Francis, Dante Williams, Jeremiah and Isaiah Sealey, Trayvon Nichols, Kaydence Simmons, Tyrique and Tysheisa Rogers, Taijah Edgecombe, Schuyler and Symphony Hanna, Shaquon Seymour, Kameron Greene; Adopted Mother: Mrs. Angela Cartwright; Adopted Brothers and Sisters: Dr. Patrick Whitfield, Dr. Conville Brown and Dr. Corrine Sinquee- Brown, Brendon and Rosalie Foulkes, Valerie Poitier, Ginger Grant, Paula Whitfield, Lynn Harris-Beaubien, Shonel Ferguson Former MP Fox Hill;Adopted Children: Kyle Kerr, Renaldo Larrimore, Mathias Gibson, Jason Elwood Hanna, Ajayi Bodden, Renee Farquharson, Elle Mondant; God Brother and Sister: Machelle Carroll and Anthony Davis; Life Long Friendships: Will Bethel, Maurice Tynes, Anthony Foster, Viola Percy Francis, Christopher Strachan, Benson Brown, Ednol Farquharson, Campbell Cleare, Kendall and Linda Davis, Ali Culmer, Cardie Cox, Everett Rolle, Terry Glinton, Billy Davis, Robert Lightbourne, Quinn McCartney, Aaron Greene, Bradley Davis, “Dunks”, Ericka Lightbourne, Willie Francis, Yvonne Wood, Esther Gibson, Dr. Adrian Sawyer, Greg Brennen

Special Family Relatives and Treasured Friends: George Johnson and Family (Papa USA), Vylma Thompson- Curling and Family, Leo and Monalisa and The Entire Mackey Family, Gary and Gwendolyn Lewis and The Entire Family, Justine Rosa, James Mortimer and Family, Stanley Mortimer and Family, Rodney Greene and Family, Barbara Hudson and Family, Catherine Mortimer and Family, Julia (Tony) Brown and Family, Vivian (Bernard) Brown and Family, Debbie Clarke and Family (Julian), Pauline Hinds and Family, Entire Cartwright Family, Patrice Dorsett and Family, Stanice Mortimer, Patrice Gardiner and Family, Basnal Bien-Amine and Family, Paulette Delancy and Family, Ryan Delancy and Family (UK), Rawle, Norma, Denise and Dennis Dean and Families, Marilyn Deleveaux and Family, Gerard Brice, Duke Brice and Family, Michael Livingstone and Family, Troy Bradgon and Family, Linda Forbes and Family, Lucita Allen and Family, Jacqueline, Cheryl Evans and Family, Wanda Macon and Family, Dianne Johnson and Family, Diane Williams and Family (USA), Ellen McDaniel and Family (USA), Attorney Fayne Thompson and Family, Elizabeth Thompson and Family, Curzon Thompson and Family, Eloise Deleveaux and Family, Dr. Kendal Major and Family, Sandra Brown and Family, Janell Rolle and Family, Gregory Miller and Family, Ricardo Miller and Family, Gayle Duncombe and Family, Michelle Baker and Family, Yvette Lewis and Family, Leslie Francis and Family, Wayde Coleby and Family, Agatha Bevans and Family, Quincy Nicolls and Family, Yourick Bevans and Family, Megan Woodside and Family, Minister ,Dorothy Butler, Theresa Simpson and Family, William, Steven, Sterling, Bernard Francis and Families, Calvin Francis and Family, Ken Francis and Family, Phillip Mitchell Jr. and Family, Tanya Mitchell- Cash and Family, Tawana Mitchell –Delancy and Family, Christine Gilbert and Family, Florence Johnson and Family, Shonette Mitchell and Family, Micolette and Katherine Missick and Family, Captain Brent Edwards, Fred Ramsey and Family, Leo /Bernadette Johnson and Family, Anthony Davis and Family, Dr. Robin Roberts, Amigo Rolle, Bobby-Jayne Bastian, Perry Decosta, Frank Campbell, Nio Saunders, Sherry Sawyer, Yvette Francis, The Entire Universal Truth Ministries Family, The Entire St. Anne’s Church Parish Family with Special Thanks to Archdeacon Hugh Bartlett, Canon Crosley Walkine and Family, Father Kabiga and Family, Father Archer and The Entire Epiphany Family, Kervin Morley and Family, The Bethel Family, Johnny Bullard and Family, Maurice Tynes and Family, Albert Rolle and Family, William Wilson and Family, Julia Bain and Family, Caroline Demeritte and Family, Anna Smith and Family, Shirley Burrows and Family, Sonia Adderley and Family, Theresa Gibson, The Entire Diggiss Family, Whitlean Hamilton and Family, Daniel Ferguson and Family, John and Larry Pinder and Family, Lynn Harris-Beaubien (USA), The Entire Harris Family, Miriam Roker, Olive Palacious and Family, Gladys Johnson and Family, Captain and Patty Fawkes (Inagua), The Palacious Family (Inagua) The Ferguson and Family, Sheila Knowles and Family, Nurse Celeste Lockhart and Family, Julian Edgecombe and Family, Eva, Chrystal Glinton and Family, Adelma Penn, The Entire Rodgers Family, Taljah Lang (USA), Kirk Glinton and Family, Rosemary Pratt and Family, The Hon. Fred Mitchell, Derrick Davis and Family, Don Davis and Family, Ben Rahming and Family, David Storr and Family, Roger Brown and Family, Betty Mackey and Family, Trevor Davis and Family, Linda Tynes and Family, Lionel Mackey and Family, The Major Family, Lawrence Smith and Family, Helena Seally and Family, Michael Ambrister, Juanianne Dorsett and Family, The Entire Rahming Family, Lyn Adderley and Family, Joy Dorsett and Family, Debbie Lockhart and Family, Sinah Major and Family, The Nottage Family, Dorene Rolle and Family, Tony’s Jerk Family, Seddie (Netta’s Resturant), The Entire Brice, Francis, Gomez, and Brennen families throughout New Providence and the various Family Islands. St, John’s Graduating Class of 1967, The Entire Colina Family, Former Colina Clientele, Esther Cartwright, The Claridge Primary Family, Katherina Williams and Family, Maria Kelly, Sinah Skinner and Family, The Entire Fox Hill Community Family.

Sidney was predeceased by his Father: Marcus Alexander Francis; Mother: Olive Minerva Francis; Brothers: Michael and Peter Francis, Franklin Brice, and Devon Francis; Adopted Sister: Gayline Francis; Niece: Aisha Diggiss and numerous other uncles, aunts and close relatives and friends. May their souls rest in Eternal Peace and Rise in Glory.

There will be No Viewing

Relatives and Friends are welcome to sign the condolence book at Butlers’ Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Ernest and York Streets on Thursday, April 13, 2023 from 1:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Social Distancing and Face Masks will be enforced.