Funeral service for Sidoles “Sido” Silouis, 68 yrs., a resident of Sunlight Cottage & formerly of St. Louis-du-Nord, Haiti, will be held at Ebenezer Baptist Church, Carmichael & Lazaretto Roads, on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Officiating will be Pastor Rev. Laurent Papouloute, assisted by other Ministers of the Gospel. Interment follows in Southern Cemetery, Cowpen & Spikenard Roads.

Left to cherish his memories are his wife: Olianna Sons: Fedner and Islem; Daughters: Charlene, Evna, Jener, Almatte & Sofoni; Adopted Daughter: Sabrina Grandchildren: Love Naika, Flore Daisa, Leina, Valanca, Djeyby, Elano, Kris, Sandro Brothers: Velistene & Jessil; Sisters: Marisia & Lavonie; Nieces & Nephews: Batime, Daana, Joanna, Moise, Ecclesiates, Gladys, Marlene, Jacqueline, Anton, Nestly, Glyssyn, Rouge, Cyrus, Egretha, Roland, Syfida, Brittany, Breneka, Gesner, Polene, Jislene, Kenson, Cedoine, Lavila, Junite, Diana, Loubens, Dieula, Wisly, Alvin, Janine, Cousins: Amalek, Remilis, Odinere Marie Jean, Claudette, Jennifer, Jessica, Ronald Jr., Violet, Micheline, Carla, Ivelie, Franko, Man Fontann, Odinere, Tesiyon, Arsene, Vixon, Avanaise, Bernitho, Aimable, Kristiana, Meritha, Estime, Acereste, Monvil, Noel, Selifort, Selavie, Gertha, Charlene, Nadege, Kendrick, Ralph Joseph, Quanterra Hillaire, Rona Hilaire; Other friends and relatives: Ze and family, Dovilma, Sedotan, Senveti, The Seraphin family, Olivia Edmond and family, Derek Bain and family, Ms. Henry and family, Dexter and family, Mrs. Theda Godet and family, Man Volvit and family, Elton and family, Micar family.

Friends may pay their last respects at Demeritte’s Funeral Home, Market Street, from 10-6:00 p.m. on Friday & on Saturday at the church from 1:00 p.m. until service time.