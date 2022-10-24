Sierra Blair is an aspiring chef

As a high school senior, Sierra Blair had a decision to make – accept a $21,000 International Presidential Scholarship to North Carolina’s Johnson and Wales University, renewable for up to four years, or enroll at University of The Bahamas (UB).

The Tennessee-born teen chose the latter, despite being approved for $7,000 in United States Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and qualifying for other private scholarships available to military dependents; her father served two tours of duty during the war in Iraq.

“A life-changing conversation with Kandice Eldon, executive director of Corporate and Foundation Relations in the Division of Institutional Advancement, prompted me to dive into higher education at the University of The Bahamas [UB]. It’s a decision I’ll never regret,” said Sierra. “I honestly feel as if culinary arts is one of the best programs at UB.”

Eldon encouraged the youth, a noted children’s book author, to apply for the J.S. Johnson-sponsored President’s Scholars Programme (PSP) for outstanding students who display leadership capability and potential.

“UB offers many great advantages which unfortunately are overlooked by some teens in their rush to go straight off,” said Sierra, 18.

President’s Scholars receive a full academic scholarship which also covers other UB-related expenses, including textbooks, uniforms, a knife kit and other kitchen accoutrements. As the name suggests, scholars have the benefit of the UB President as their patron and model. They are also able to study in another country.

For her part, the sophomore in the Tourism, Hospitality, Culinary Arts and Leisure Management (THe CALM) school, must maintain a minimum 3.5 grade point average (GPA), attend leadership workshops and seminars and participate in service-learning activities, among other requirements.

“Some students may find their schedule overwhelming. One cooking class can run from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., four days a week for three weeks. I don’t allow that to faze me. I take it day by day, step by step. I try to learn as much as I can in these classes since every class is a building block for another,” said Sierra.

“I practice what I’ve learned in class at home. It reinforces the lessons and I feel it makes me better. It’s a lot to learn from the lecturers and other chefs in the industry but this is my passion and I love every minute of it.”

In the associate’s degree program, students learn the fundamentals of culinary arts, the theory and practice.

“At the University of The Bahamas, I get to work with various ingredients, equipment, learn new recipes and techniques. What really impresses me is that our lecturers are very connected to the industry. They’re respected and they grant us access to their professional network whether that’s exposing us to key hiring personnel, having us attend expos or lend a hand at culinary arts festivals,” said Sierra.

“This gives me the opportunity to meet with other chefs and pick their brains for ideas on how to present dishes, tips and tricks to running a business in the food service industry, and how to fuse international and Bahamian cuisine.”

Sierra was one of seven students from THe CALM who were afforded the opportunity to work alongside renowned chefs at The Bahamas Culinary & Arts Festival presented by Baha Mar over the weekend. The opportunity allowed the culinary arts students to get exposure to a broader range of techniques and experience different cuisines.

At UB, the chance to work beside well-known and talented chefs is considered a part of the student’s education as it assists in exposing them to new techniques for future success.

Students selected to participate by the school were described by THe CALM chair as having a passion for the craft, being diligent, and as team players who are courteous and responsible individuals willing to always go above and beyond.

Sierra has always shown an interest in culinary. She has been cooking since the age of seven and her passion grew over the years.

“I enjoyed trying new recipes, dishes and learning different techniques. As I matured, my enthusiasm and love for culinary arts grew.”

The summer before her 11th-grade year, she got the opportunity to explore the world of cuisine at Johnson & Wales University through a five-day cooking and learning program designed for high school students. It sealed the deal for the teen.

“After this trip, I discovered culinary arts was indeed the right profession for me. The career exploration program made me realize that culinary arts was my passion. Heading into my senior years of high school, this gave me peace of mind knowing what field I wanted to pursue.”

For now, Sierra is focusing 100 percent of her attention on the rigorous program at UB. She’s even placed her YouTube channel, “Sierra and Roman’s Cooking Show” on hiatus and “pressed” pause on publishing more of her popular “Roman and the Pink Flamingos” children’s book.

Prior to the pandemic, they were sold at Atlantis Signature Stores and at Ardastra Gardens and Conservation Centre. The first book in the series, “Roman & His Mean Family”, has been available online at Amazon since 2017.

“The book publishing market is unpredictable. My team and I believe our next chapter begins when the pandemic ends. So, in the second half of 2023, that’s when you’re likely to see the Roman series back in the limelight. The plan is to work closely with our established retail partners and bring on new ones,” disclosed the young entrepreneur who won the 2020 Rising Star in Entrepreneurship Award from the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture. In April 2021, Blair was bestowed EY Bahamas’ Entrepreneur Award.

Since entering UB, Sierra’s only foray into the business world came by way of launching Romangoes last summer. The organic, freshly squeezed mango juice takes its name from her business partner, her six-year-old brother, Roman.

“It’s a seasonal business that came about because we couldn’t give away mangoes fast enough. Creating a beverage was a way to prolong the shelf life, cut waste and earn extra cash,” said Sierra.

“Although I find happiness in the kitchen, food sustainability is another major interest of mine. I’ve gotten into backyard farming. We’ve planted another mango tree, an avocado plant, Spanish thyme, mint and a second fever grass (lemon grass) plant. I’m thinking about what else my family enjoys eating and that’s what we’ll grow. I’m looking to develop signature flavors that I can incorporate into food and beverages now and into the future,” she said.