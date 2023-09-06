‘Significant interest in Grand Lucayan’

While stressing that he won’t get into specifics until “the money is in the bank”, Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper said yesterday there are three “very significant” parties interested in purchasing Grand Lucayan Resort in Grand Bahama, which the Minnis administration bought in 2018 and the Davis administration to date has struggled to sell off.

“The hotel continues to be a part of my project moving forward. I’m delighted to tell you that there’s significant interest and I’ve promised the Bahamian people that when I get the money in the bank, then I’m going to tell more,” said Cooper, who is minister of tourism, investments and aviation.

“So I’m not going to say anything more than that today.”

He made the comment while a guest on the Guardian Radio program “Morning Blend” with host Dwight Strachan, who pointed out, “You’ve been saying that a little while.”

Cooper responded, “The money ain’t in the bank yet. When it’s there I’ll tell you.”

Strachan then asked, “How significant is the interest?”

The deputy prime minister informed, “Very serious interest. At the moment, at least three parties. So, the interest is there.”

Grand Lucayan was significantly damaged by Hurricane Matthew in October 2016.

The Minnis administration formed Lucayan Renewal Holdings, a special purpose vehicle, to acquire Grand Lucayan from Hutchison Properties in August 2018 – a move the Progressive Liberal Party was strongly opposed to.

The purchase price was $65 million ($30 million in direct cash and a mortgage with the seller for the remainder, according to Cooper).

Lucayan Renewal operates the 198-room Lighthouse Pointe property at Grand Lucayan while the 551-room Breakers Cay/Lanai Suites and 522-room Reef Village (formerly Memories Resort & Casino) remain closed.

The Davis administration is now tasked with selling the resort.

Speaking of Lighthouse Pointe yesterday, Cooper said, “The hotel itself is doing well. It’s improving its occupancy. We’re not sitting on our hands waiting for someone to put money in the bank. We’re working to see how we can improve our lot in life.

“We are improving the Prop Club, that many may know. We’re opening that soon. That’s going to be fantastic.

“We’re improving Retail Street that you may remember if you know Grand Bahama. There’s going to be more vendor opportunities there.

“We’re bringing more vibrancy to the hotel. If you go there on any given day, there will be music and dancing at the pool side, so this isn’t a derelict building, you know.

“We’re bringing life back to Grand Bahama and by doing so, creating opportunities for the vendors in the area.

“So the reality is, until we find a buyer, we are continuing to drive traffic to Grand Bahama; we’re getting new airlift; we’re relaunching the Raleigh flight; we are working with our stakeholders like Margaritaville at Sea to ensure that traffic continues to come, people continue to make money. The spin-overs as a result of the work that we’re doing are there. The minister for Grand Bahama is doing a great job.”

In May 2022, Cooper announced the government agreed to sell Grand Lucayan to Electra America Hospitality Group for $100 million.

To great fanfare, he said that 2,000 construction jobs and 1,000 permanent jobs will be made available as a result.

Electra committed to a $300 million development of the property.

But six months after Cooper made that announcement, Lucayan Renewal revealed the deal collapsed and that discussions were taking place “with a well-capitalized entity” that had expressed an interest in acquiring the property.

Asked yesterday for a deadline by which the government hopes to seal a new deal, the deputy prime minister said, “We are going to make a statement when there’s something to tell. At this moment, we have very vibrant, interested, active interests.

“We’re going to continue to work with them and we are really gauging what we say, how we say it. We want our actions to [speak]. See, the people of Grand Bahama have heard a lot of talk over the years, for decades now. They’ve suffered a lot. They’re not interested in much talk; they want to see action. Action is what we will do.”

Grand Bahamians are also keen to see action on the Grand Bahama airport project.

Addressing Grand Bahama Business Outlook at Grand Lucayan Convention Centre in March of this year, Cooper noted, “One of the critical factors in getting the Grand Lucayan sold and getting the Grand Bahama economy revived is to have a world-class international airport that can accommodate US preclearance.”

He announced at the time the conclusion of a deal with a consortium to undertake a $200 million redevelopment of Grand Bahama International Airport (GBIA) with Phase I scheduled for completion no later than the first quarter of 2025.

He said the government of The Bahamas entered into an agreement with Aerodrome Limited, a Bahamian company; Manchester Airport Group Limited, an airport management company based in Manchester in the United Kingdom; and BHM Construction International, a company based in London.

Asked yesterday for an update on the airport project, Cooper said, “Work is continuing. It takes a long time to design and really structure behind the scenes an airport, but once the construction starts, it’s likely going to be a prefab type of building design.

“It’s going to move very quickly. I indicated to the people of Grand Bahama that 2025 for phase I. We’re sticking with that, and we are hopeful and we are praying that nothing bad happens.

“We see that there’s a hurricane on the horizon. We’re praying that it doesn’t come our way. Lord knows we can’t take another hit, especially in the northern Bahamas, but we’re pressing forward.”

Phase I of the airport will consist of the domestic terminal, and the US preclearance terminal, new initial taxiways and aprons, new initial roads and car parks, a flood mitigation system, a flood attenuation basin, renewable energy systems, a sea defense berm and support bridges and air freight cargo facilities, Cooper informed.

Phase II will consist of new expanded taxiways and aprons, a new domestic parallel runway, new expanded roads and car parks, and its focus will be on heavy lift air freight cargo.