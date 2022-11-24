Funeral Service for Silbert Joshua Evans age 72, of Coral Harbour, will be held on Saturday, November 26th, 2022 at 10:00 am at St. Barnabas Anglican Church, Baillou Hill and Wulff Roads. Officiating will be Fr. Roderick Bain. Interment will follow in Lakeview Memorial Gardens, John F. Kennedy Drive.

Silbert was pre-deceased by his Parents: Joshua Evans and Louise Adnora Hepburn. Daughter: Stephania Evans. Brothers: Garcon Agarette Evans and Moses Deveaux. Sisters: Mavis Evans and Sophia Lue Hepburn. Aunt: Drucilla Evans Mott.

He is survived by his children: D. Michelle Eneas, Monique Evans-Cambridge (Theron), Margaret Evans-Perkins, Marcella Evans-Ingraham, Marcia Evans-Parchment (Anthony), Sheena Styles (Phillip), Silbert Rayford (Nicole), Silena, and Travis Evans; Grandchildren: Darrell Major, Taylor Cambridge, Alyssa Perkins, Marcel and Wesley Ingraham, Alexander, Enrique, Shawn, and Alianna Parchment, Philena Styles, Stephon, and Jasmine Evans, and Jeong-il Kajokaya; Great grand Daughter: Aliayah Best; Sister: Mebra Evans; Nieces: Aruda Adderley, Lorraine Evans, Lateshia Farrington, Deidree (Bill) Taylor, Naquana Evans, Celeste Evans, Thomasina Mcphee, and Monishka Deveaux; Nephews: Lynden and Anthony Cunningham, Agareth Evans, Carlos Evans, Brian Roach, and Moses Deveaux Jr.; A host of Cousins including: Karen Smith, Carol Roberts, Faye Delancey, Sally Thompson, Grace McIntosh, Rosemarie Gaitor, Gaylene Pinder, Marlene Hall, Juan Carroll, Lynette Roberts, Vernita and Christopher Mott, The family of the late Maza Kemp, Stephanie Marshall, The family of the late Eloise Mackey-Ferguson, Almetha Brooks and Family, Estella Kelly, Brenda Jones, Anthony Jones, Mabel Newton and Family, Barbara Reckley, Linda Outten, Susan Smith, Jerome Woods, Erma Moncur, Mavis Douglas, Bursil Woods and Family. Prince and Esthermae Hepburn and Family, Shirley McKinney, Sheila Demeritte, Andre Farrington, Dudley Mckenzie and Family, The family of the late Dorita Seymour, The family of the late Clarabell Burrows, Rosanna, Clarita, Carl, and Samuel Mackey, The family of the late Fenrick Seymour, The children of the late Janice and Magdalene Rolle, The descendants of the late Zephaniah and Sophia Hepburn of The Cove, Cat Island. Special Friends: Norma Evans, Charles Gibson, Gloria Brown, Kendrick Williams, Anthony Thompson, Joseph Paul, Willie Petit-Homme, Lorna Townsend, the staff of Sun Fun Resorts and Golden Palms Love Beach and Andros, Fr. Basil Tynes and Family, Fr. Rodrick Bain and Family, Aquinas College Class of 1968, St. Barnabas ACM, and the members of St. Barnabas Church; Special thanks to his caregivers, Dr. Duane and Mrs. Laurika Sands, Dr. Frederick Smith, Dr. Gloria Ageeb, Nurse Kris Wring and Angels Elite Nursing Services, Home Care Services, and Akira Morris; Other Friends that were dear to him: Anita Donaldson and Family, Willamae Jenoure-Evans & Family, Carolyn Evans and Family, Denise Culmer & Family, Sherry Bethel and Family, Elinoise Cash & Family, Keith Johnson & Family, Barbara Knowles & Family, William Kajokaya, The family of the late Dorothy Marshall, Meryl Deveaux, Peggy Kelly and Family, Carol Dean and Family, Christopher Rahming and Family (Andros), and the Community of Driggs Hill South Andros; Other family, friends, former coworkers, and numerous business contact, in Nassau, Andros & Florida.

Please forgive us if we inadvertently omitted your name. We thank everyone for their prayers and support during this time.

The body will repose in the Blessed Redeemer Chapel at Ferguson’s Funeral Directors, 7th Terrace, Collins Avenue on Friday from 10:00am – 5: 00 p.m. and at the church on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until service time.