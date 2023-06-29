Funeral Service for the late Silbert Junior Russell age 75 of Hamilton Road, Mt. Pleasant Village and formerly of Fox Town, Abaco, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday 1st July 2023 at St. Paul The Apostle Catholic Church, Western Road. Officiating will be Fr. Kendrick Forbes. Interment will follow in The Catholic Cemetery, Tyler Street, Chippingham.

He was preceded in death by his Mother and Father: Eric and Leona Wells – Russell; Brother: Rudolph Cooper; Sister: Shirley Greenslade; Sons: Emeico and Silbert Jr. Russell.

Silbert leaves to Mourn but Cherish all the wonderful memories of his life, His loving and dedicated wife for Twenty-Eight years: Margaret Russell; Daughters: Kenva (Mark) Thomas of Topeka, Kansas, Joan (Craig) Roker of Freeport, Grand Bahama; Sons: Clifton (Bridgett) Bullard of Washington, Geno (Tahira) Kemp and Anthony Russell; Grandchildren: Caleb, Cayla and Christian Bullard, Mekhari Kemp, Antonio, Ainsely and Ahejah Russell, Keven and Nathan Thomas, Janelle (Brian) Saunders, Raychad Harris, Jade and Jem Roker; Great Grandchildren: Bronx and Maddox Saunders; Brothers: Toney (Sedricka) Russell, Keith, Michael, Eric Jr and Wendell Russell, Carlton (Elizabeth) Russell, Herman (Cheryl) Russell and Eric Wallace; Sisters: Darnell Russell-Ferguson, Sherry Russell-Nixon, Alma (Tony) Munroe and Eloise Russell; Brother-In-Law: Cornelius (Lauren) Kemp; Sisters-In-Laws: Sandra Kemp, Georgina Kemp of New York, Effie Owens and Susan Kemp of South Andros; Nieces: Samanthara Russell, Shirgegor (Jeremy) Lynes, Toneoka, Latonya, Chelsi, Charlot Lei, Eddice and Bianca Russell, Russchellea Bain, Wendy Jagnati, Shavante Nixon, Lakeisha Russell-Barrett and Yvette Cooper-Johnson; Nephews: Davan Bastian, Kendrick Kemp, Tony (Jena) Kemp, Sharon Brown, Gustavius (Julie) Smith of New York, Larry Russell, Edourao Greenslade, Jason Major, Preston Jr. Ferguson, Keith Jr. and Anfernee Russell, Allan, Godfrey, and Phillip Cooper; Numerous other Nieces, Nephews, Grandnieces and Grandnephews. Other Relatives and Friends Including: Patsy Kemp and Family of Rochester, New York, Jeanne Lundy and Family of Canada, Yvonne Lewis, Lady Joan (Sir Arthur) Foulkes, Joey (Carole) Wells of Freeport, Grand Bahama, Edwin and Zelda Munnings, Jan Thurston, Lynda and Megzie Russell, Demarles Brown, Arlene Nichols and Family, The Mcphee Family, The Carrol Family, Bernard Beckford, Leta Forbes and Family, Ortneil Andrews and Family, Jane Grant and Family, Freeport, Grand Bahama, Fr Kendrick Forbes, St. Paul The Apostle Catholic Church Family, Roy Curry and Family, Aquinas College Class of 1969, The Fox Town, Abaco Family and The Mt. Pleasant Village Community; Special Thanks To: Dr. Gloria Ageeb, Dr. Patrick Cargill, Dr. Sheena Smith-Wallace, Nurse Gaynell Cooper, The Nurses and Doctors of The Princess Margaret Hospital Male Surgical Ward West.

To each and everyone who assisted, shared words of encouragement, phone calls and other expressions of sympathy, we thank you for being there for us. The family expresses our sincere thanks and appreciation to all. May The Lord continue to bless and keep you.

May His Soul Rest in Peace!

Friends may pay their last respects at Bethel Brothers Morticians & Crematorium, #44a Nassau Street on Friday 30th June 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

THERE WILL BE NO VIEWING AT THE CHURCH