Funeral service for Simon Michael Bain, aka “Bonefish Simon”, 54 yrs., a resident of Blue Hill Estates, will be held at Our Lady of the Holy Souls Catholic Church, Deveaux Street, on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Officiating will be Fr. Jonathan Duka. Interment follows in Eastern Cemetery, Shirley Street.

Survived By Parents: Christina (Deceased) & Willis Bain (Deceased)

Brothers: Henry, Paul, Joseph, Peter, Joel.

Sisters: Pearl Hinsey, Maxine Lightbourne, Rozelda Thompson.

Brother-in-laws: Freddie Hinsey, Kendrick Thompson. Adrian, Marco, Dominique, Devon Belle.

Sister-in-laws: Dovis, Rochelle, Carol, Glenda, Patrice, Janet, Shavonne, Karey Bain. Louise Stuart, Carmetta, Louise, Joans, Mary, Melony, Kenria Belle.

Nieces & Nephews: Michelle & Lloyd Smith, Joan& Nat porter, Melissa Evans, Tanya & Alfron McKenzie, Nadia & Jayson Thompson, Theresa & Cardy Newton, Claudette and Nagio Hinsey, Fredina & Steven Scoles, Julie & Kendall Pinder, Paula & Shanton Henfield, Urshula & Ken Capron, Patrice, Ingrid, Henricka & Dovette Bain, Mornett Newton, Taniqua Russell, Ashley, Aaronique Bain, Feliase, Benjamin Bain, Avery & Eryn Bain, Brian & Davette Bain, Darren & Dominique Bain, Trenico, Flescher & Adian Bain, Henry Jr., Jason, Aaron and Jamal Bain, Kenny ( DJ Sampler), Kendrick, Kelson & M.P Leonard Lightbourne, Cameo Thompson. Gerard Bain, Craig & Keith Hinsey, Shaquille, Ashtyn, Gregory, Aaron Jr., Dylon Bain, Allen Bain, Paul Jr., Jermaine Bain, Cordell, Shawn, & Sean Bain, Joseph Symonette, Ann , Angie, Bridgette, Don, John, Jimmy Riley.

Grandnieces & Nephews: 67

Aunts: Eva Anderson, Vernay (Avin Moore), Magnolia & Pasty Neymour, Annmarie (Randolph Neymour.

Uncles: Ranold Neymour, Ranny Neymour.

Cousins: Pastor Olive Curtis, District Elder Roosevelt Whyms, Mildred, Kathy, Clara, Dr. Eric Brown, Alton, Charles and Vydke Bain, Charlie, Elvis, Frankie, Dwayne, Donald, Brent, David and Larry Neymour. Dora, Tera, Rosie & Pauline Rahming. Madeon Smith. Cora, Bhruna, Marsha, Carla, Joan, Donald, Terry, Stacey and Desray Neymour. Lauretta and Jackie. Brian Moore. Cedric Jr., Laurie and Jackie Neymour, Lorry & Chippie Seymour, Mary, Olga Seymour, Israel Bain, Blooming Mackey, Hurvis Curtis, Genieve Braynen, Steve, Daniel, Deon and Denice (Dela) Neymour, Morgan Bain, Ingrid and Beverly. Gary, Deacon Harold Braynen and Family, Pastor David Braynen.

Other Relatives & Family: Pastor Keith Curtis & Family, Pastor Brenolee Woodside, Doreen Lightbourne, Pastor Small, Dianne Seymour, Pastor Small & Family, Pastor Laurence Mckenzie, Jamal (Blackie), Andy & Sharon Smith, Minister Obediah. H. Wilcombe, Mr. Brian Hew, Frankie Lightbourne, Jenet Adderley, Rosannah, Keno, Kelson, Kendal, Ossie, Curry, Charles Kemp, Lilly Brown, Sandra & Sharon Bain, Ronnie, Fabian Lightbourne, Marsh, Barbara, Nesse, Prophetess Dianne Mckenzie, Cythnia & Sabrina, Theodore, Hazel, Elizabeth & Princess, Neal, Ismae, Captain Ruben Brown, Eric Carey, Captain Trevor, Elanor Phillips, Withney Bastian, Police Seymour Sidney, Trevor, Captain Ryan, Craven Longsworth Family, Janice Mckenzie Family, Shella, Michelle, Rochelle, Denice Hanna & Family, Fabian Lightbourne, Tammy Puge & Cheese, Karen Brown, Donavon.Paul Nelly & friends from Harborside Marine, Bonefishing Guides of Central Andros, St. John’s Catholic Church, Braynens, Blessed Assurance International Coakleys, Hinseys, Bains, Neelys, Mackeys, Seymours, Munroes, Leadon, Neymours, Rolles, Smiths, Russell, Nesbitt, Thompsons, Mckenzies, Curtis, Hannas, Farringtons, Browns, Rahmings, Lightbournes, Deans, Anderson, Wallace, Sands, Newbolds, Newtons, Canters. Entire Cargill Creek, Behring Point, Bowen Sound, Central Andros Community, Blue Hill Estates.

Friends may pay their last respects at Demeritte’s Funeral Home, Market Street, from 10-6:00 p.m. on Friday.