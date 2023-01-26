Funeral Service

for

Simon Nicholas Cartwright , 69

a resident of Smith Street, will be held at Our Lady of The Holy Souls Catholic Church, Deveaux Street, New Providence, The Bahamas on Saturday 28th January, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Officiating will be Father Johnathan Duka assisted by other ministers of the Gospel. Interment will follow in The Southern Cemetery, Cowpen and Spikenard Roads, New Providence, The Bahamas.

Left to cherish his memories are his wife: Elaine Cartwright; (2) sons: Kevin Cartwright, Barrington; Keddo; (1) daughter: Alesha Cartwright; (4) grandchildren: Kylan Cartwright, Nathan Darling, Brianna Keddo and Sheridan Munnings; (1) sister: Geraldine Pickering; (1) Brother: Peter Cartwright; (1) Son-in-law: Tyrone Darling; (3) Sisters-in-law: Bernice Wallace, Jacqueline Vassell and Blossom Vassell (Jamaica); (1) Brother-in-law: Joe Pickering; Numerous Nieces, Nephews; Family of the Late Rosena Major including Viola Minnis, Philip Minnis, Daisy Dean including David Dean and Queenie Ferguson, Susann Major including Alton Major, Margaret Major, and Mable Major including Lenox & Moses Major, Rupert Cartwright including Cheryl Cartwright and Lenox “Ben” Cartwright including Hellena Cartwright Seymour, Theresa Higgs, Herbert Cartwright, Preston Cartwright, Leviticus Cartwright, Albert, Robert and Clifford Cartwright, Lottie Davis and Family. Resident of East Dennis Court, Lucky Heart Corner and East Street Community; Other Relatives and Friends the Lee Family and Management & Staff of New Oriental Cleaners, Gwendolyn Capron and Family; and a host of other relatives and friends too numberous to mention.

Viewing will be held in the ‘Garden of Eden Suite” at St Ambrose Funeral Home #34 Arundel Street, New Providence, The Bahamas on Thursday 26th January – Friday 27th January, 2023 from 11;00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. and at the church from 11:00 a.m. until service time.