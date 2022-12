Death Notice for Simon Nicholas Cartwright, 69

A resident of Smith’s Lane. Died at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Saturday 24th December 2022

He’s survived by 1 daughter Alesha Cartwright 2 sons Kevin Cartwright and Barrington Keddo. 1 brother Peter Cartwright 1 Sister Geraldine Pickering and a host of other relatives and friend.

Funeral arrangements are being finalized and funeral announcements will be announced at a later date.