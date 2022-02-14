Sir Godfrey Kelly’s legacy hailed

Sir Godfrey Kelly, the first minister of education in The Bahamas who competed in multiple Olympic Games in sailing, died at his home last Thursday.

He was 93.

“He was a man of The Bahamas,” his only grandchild Katherine Elza said yesterday.

“He just wanted to help people.”

Elza said her grandfather just wanted to do better for himself, his family, and The Bahamas.

Sir Godfrey was born in Nassau on December 21, 1928, to Charles and Edna Kelly.

He studied at Queen’s College and McDonogh School in Baltimore.

He became an articled law student with Sir Kenneth Solomon for a year before leaving to study law in England.

Sir Godfrey studied law at Fitzwilliam College, Cambridge University, and the Middle Temple in London.

He returned to The Bahamas and rejoined Sir Kenneth’s firm, which was later renamed Higgs and Kelly in 1954. Sir Godfrey stayed with the firm until his retirement in 2019.

He was elected to the House of Assembly in 1956 as the representative for Cat Island and was re-elected in 1962 and 1967.

He served in the first Cabinet of The Bahamas and became minister of education with responsibility for sports.

During his tenure, he oversaw the construction of the Queen Elizabeth Sports Centre, the introduction of the Education Act, 1962, and the construction of four schools on New Providence, among other things.

In addition to his passion for politics, Sir Godfrey loved sailing.

He represented The Bahamas in sailing events at four Olympic Games as a Dragon Class skipper in the 1960 games in Rome, the 1964 games in Tokyo, the 1968 games in Mexico, and the 1972 games in Munich.

Sir Godfrey was responsible for the establishment of the Cat Island Regatta in 1956 and also established multiple scholarships for students.

In 1999, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II appointed Sir Godfrey a Companion of the Most Distinguished Order of St. Michael and St. George (CMG) in recognition of his contribution to the growth and development of The Bahamas.

In 2020, he was also honored during the Queen’s New Year Honours as a knight commander for services to business and sports.

He also received a national honor in 2019 where he was granted an order of distinction.

Elza, who is also a lawyer, said she was fortunate to have him as a mentor.

“He was the king of drafting and conveyances and I think he’s going to be remembered as one of the best conveyancing property attorneys in The Bahamas,” she said.

She added, “He was just such a pillar of the community, constantly instilling in the people around him all the positive attributes that we should all strive to have.”

She noted that the family is discussing establishing a Godfrey Kelly memorial scholarship fund to help Bahamians who get accepted into university and need funding.

“With his connections to education, it’s only appropriate that his legacy lives on in that regard,” she said.

Former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham said “The Bahamas has lost a great Bahamian”.

“After not seeking re-election to the House in 1968, Sir Godfrey became a committed supporter of the FNM from its formation and proved a useful source of advice and dependable and generous financial support to the party during the 19 years when I had the honor to lead that party,” he said.

“Sir Godfrey, a man of dignity and good humor, was a respected barrister at the Bahamas Bar for nearly 69 years, a successful businessman, accomplished sportsman, quality member of Parliament, effective minister of education, and a Bahamian patriot.”

In a statement about Sir Godfrey’s death, Free National Movement Leader Michael Pintard said, “Sir Godfrey had a privilege most of us cannot imagine: he carried The Bahamian flag and represented this country at the Olympic Games multiple times. He was a giant of commerce, a pillar of the legal fraternity, and, quietly, a philanthropist in his own right. We join his family and the country in mourning his loss, but we celebrate his life, and the inspiration he has been to so many.”

Romell Knowles, president of The Bahamas Olympic Committee, said the BOC was “saddened at the loss of a great man and athlete”.

“Sir Godfrey was content to lead a peaceful and quiet life,” he said.

“He was not one to seek the spotlight. However, his character and his actions commanded the attention and respect of us all.

“He represented our country with distinction at four summer Olympic Games – 1960, 1964, 1968, and 1972. Throughout his life, he was a supporter of fellow countrymen and a shining example to us as well.

“We pause to pay tribute to the dignified life of Sir Godfrey Kelly. His memory will always inspire us.”

Sir Godfrey is survived by his widow Sonia, 86, and granddaughter Elza, among other relatives. He was predeceased by his two children.

His funeral is set to take place at Christ Church Cathedral on Friday at 11 a.m.