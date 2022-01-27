FUNERAL ANNOUNCEMENT

Funeral service for the late Sir Wilbert Wilfred Edgecombe affectionately called “Boss” or “WW” age 91 years of Love Hill, Andros and formerly of Seymour’s, Long Island will be held on Saturday, January 29th, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Bahamas Christian Fellowship Church, Carmichael Road. Officiating will be Apostle Dorinda Dean assisted by Elder Henry Frazer, Elder Leon Miller and Minister John Saunders. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Gardens, Soldier Road.

He was predeceased by his Wife: Eulah Mae Cargill-Edgecombe (deceased June 2021); Children: Janice Cleare, Tracy Leadon, and Jeffrey Edgecombe. son-in-law: Kevin; Siblings: Ruth Moss and Ida Davis; granddaughter: Keneisha Dean, grandson: Deon



Wilbert is lovingly survived by His Children: Agatha Dean, Kendal (Deborah), Dewitt (Albertha), Fredericka Dorsett, Judith Thompson (Ricardo), Nigel (Dellarease), and Hugh (Pauline) Edgecombe, Jeffrey, Wellington (Carnetta) Dave Glinton, Christine Longley, Tara, Jason Edgecombe. Grandchildren: Lateisha Black (Michael), Jasmaine Dean, Rarsenio

(Angelita) Dorsett, Jurique Thompson, Natonia McKenzie (Jameko), Sheldon, Darnel, Britney, Demetria, Hugh, Dr. Valtio, Tamesha, Temeah, and Amari, Devon, Kenron and Kaylandra, Kenderio and Dr. Khanja and Kendisha, Shanique Edgecombe, Tino, Deveaugh (Dr. Nadia) and Dewitt Jr. Edgecombe, Jeffrey and Shekinah Edgecombe, Brenton, David Jr. and Brendya Glinton, Daveon Demeritte, and Detra Sutherland, Le-von, Ayesha, and Iantha Cleare. Great grandchildren: Breanna Pratt, Jamiya, Jameah, and Jamiliah McKenzie, Sheldon Jr. and Jaedon

Edgecombe, Nyla and Donte Edgecombe, Kenzington Diaz, Trevonne and Kaidance Edgecombe, Peyton Phillips, Keneisha McKenzie, Kamal and Sarai Edgecombe, Braelle McCallum, Daveon Jr., Dillian Demeritte, Davinique and Bryson Glinton, Le-von Amber, Ajayah, Archanae, Apryl and Asjah-J’naye Cleare, Adaghio Smith, Isaac, Ronald Pinder, and Aleesha Bain and a host of other relatives and friends, all of whom we recognize and appreciate but are too numerous to mention at this time.

Viewing will be held in the “Serenity Suite” at Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Ltd., Robinson and Soldier Road on Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.