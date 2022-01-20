DEATH NOTICE

Sir Wilbert Wilfred Edgecombe affectionately called “Boss” or “WW” age 91 years of Love Hill, Andros and formerly of Seymour’s, Long Island died at his daughter’s residence on Sunday, January 16th, 2022.

Wilbert is lovingly survived by His Children: Agatha Dean, Kendal (Deborah), Dewitt (Albertha), Fredericka Dorsett, Judith Thompson (Ricardo), Nigel (Dellarease), and Hugh (Pauline), Wellington (Carnetta), Jason & Tara, David Glinton, Christine Longley, Brothers: Wilfred & Terrace Edgecombe; Grandchildren: Lateisha Black (Michael), Jasmaine Dean, Rarsenio Dorsett, Jurique Thompson, Sheldon, Natonia McKenzie (Jameko), and Darnel, Britney, Demetria, Hugh, Valtio, Tamesha, Temeah, and Amari, Ronald, Devon, Kenron and Kaylandra, Kenderio and Khanja and Kendisha, Tino, Deveaugh (Dr. Nadia) and Dewitt Jr, Shenique, Jeffrey Jr & Shekinah Edgecombe, Brenton & David Jr, Brendya Glinton, Daveon Demeritte, Detra Sutherland, Levon, Ayesha & Iantha Cleare Great Grandchildren: Breanna Pratt, Jamiya, Jameah, and Jamiliah McKenzie, Sheldon Jr. and Jaedon Edgecombe, Nyla & Donte Edgecombe, Kenzington Diaz, Trevonne and Kaidance Edgecombe, Aleesha Bain, Braelle McCullum, Peyton Phillips, Keneisha McKenzie, Kamal and Sarai Edgecombe, Ajayah, Archanae and Apryl, Asjah J’naye Cleare, & Adaghio Smith and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.