Sister of alleged shark attack victim says lifeguards should be on beaches

The sister of a man who died after police believe he was attacked by a shark is calling for lifeguards to be placed on public beaches in the country.

McNeil George, 22, was found floating in the water on Saunders Beach at around 7 a.m. on Monday. Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings told reporters his body was found with what appeared to be shark bites on his arm and ear.

The man’s grieving sister, Wendy George, 25, said she didn’t find out about his death until Tuesday morning. She said a friend of her brother told her they went to the beach on Sunday afternoon and her brother went off on his own.

Speaking to The Nassau Guardian from Florida, George described her brother as a sweet and respectful person.

“Everybody in the area of Rock Crusher know him by the nickname Gunk Gunk,” she said.

“I guess that’s the name they call him. I never knew they called him by that. He was the life of the party, every Sunday by the tracks he would be there and they would have a couple of drinks.”

George and her brother hadn’t seen each other for 11 years after she moved to the United States. However, last month, after pleading with her, she bought him a ticket to come visit.

“Being a child from the islands he came over here and it was like, man, it is beautiful,” George said.

“It’s not like back home, the roads, the people, the stores. It’s just so much over here that he’s never seen back home.

“He wanted me to make his favorite food, you know, we Haitian so you know, he likes diri blan, sos pwa and the fried chicken. I made that possible for him to eat. Every morning he would just wake up and play on the PS5.

“He had a blast and this wasn’t supposed to be his last visit. He was supposed to come back for Thanksgiving.

“It sucks so much for me to see him that one time and that was my last time.”

One of George’s last memories with her younger brother was his visit to a beach in Broward County.

“He liked to go to the beach,” she said.

“Even when he came over here, he wanted to see the beach over here. We went to Deerfield Beach on the pier.”

George posted a photo on Facebook of her brother on the pier, noting that they laughed at how the water at Florida beaches are murky compared to Bahamian beaches.

George has unanswered questions about her brother’s death. She made a call for lifeguards to be stationed on public beaches throughout The Bahamas, and for police to maintain a closer presence to beaches.

“In America, they have lifeguards on the water and police monitoring everything,” she said.

“If sharks were in the water and civilians were in the water, they would be warned about the sharks in the water and everybody gets out. At least have some kind of supervision at the beach.”