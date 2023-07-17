Sixth Bahamas Games comes to a close

The last gold medal game of the 6th Bahamas Games came down to a slugfest between the Grand Bahama Lucayans and the Eleuthera Adventurers in the men’s softball competition on Saturday night on the Bankers Field at the Baillou Hills Sporting Complex. In the end, it was Adventurers who took the gold, taking care of the Lucayans 21-15 to win the title.

It was a classic rivalry in the ladies championship game as Grand Bahama Lady Lucayans and the New Providence Lady Buccaneers went head-to-head. The visitors from the north lost control of the game but managed to get a 9-8 victory to take the gold medal to Grand Bahama (GB).

In the men’s game, the Adventurers’ pitcher Sheldon Pinder finished as the Most Valuable Player (MVP). Heading into the bottom of the fifth, the Adventurers were up 11-3. It looked like it was going to be a dominant performance by the Adventurers, but the Lucayans scored five runs as the Adventurers got sloppy on the mound and the field. The game quickly became an interesting one as the score became 11-8.

Heading into the top of the sixth inning, the Adventurers wanted some separation and they got it. Shortstop Gee Bethel stepped up the plate with the bases loaded and sent the ball over the fence in right center field for a grand slam home run, putting them up 15-8. Centerfielder Sheldon Neymour followed Bethel with a solo home run to take them up 16-8. Right fielder Teran “Pooh” Wood came into the plate and blasted a two-run home run to put them up 18-8. It was Wood’s second home run of the game. Relief pitcher Norman Bastian added a two-run home run in that inning to give the Adventurers a 20-8 lead.

The Lucayans put five more runs on the scoreboard to creep to within 20-13 heading into the top of the seventh inning. The Adventurers a run to go up 21-13 and the Lucayans added just two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning as the game came to an end with the Adventurers winning 21-15.

The Long Island Sheep Runners won the bronze medal, defeating the New Providence Buccaneers, 16-2, in the bronze medal game.

In the ladies game, the Lady Buccaneers went up 3-2 through four but the Lady Lucayans came alive in the bottom of the fifth inning, scoring six runs to take an 8-3 lead.

That lead dwindled in the top of the sixth inning when the Lady Buccaneers scored three runs. The Lady Lucayans led 8-6 after they came up empty in the bottom of the sixth inning. The Lady Buccaneers scored another two runs to tie the game at eight runs.

It set up for an entertaining bottom of the seventh inning and the Lady Lucayans came through as left fielder Adonia Rolle came home on a hit by first baseman Tanika Davis with the bases loaded for the game-winning run. With that walk-off hit, the Lady Lucayans won the gold medal.

Lucayans’ pitcher LaBrea Sands was the MVP.

Winning the bronze medal was the MICAL (Mayaguana, Inagua, Crooked Island, Acklins and Long Cay) Flamingos. They defeated the Andros Chiccharnies, 11-2, in five innings.