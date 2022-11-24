Funeral Service

Sloanne Elva Nottage, age 59 years, a resident of #6 Jerome Avenue, will be held at 11am, on Saturday, November 26th, 2022, at St. Matthew’s Anglican Church, Church and Shirley Streets. Officiating will be Canon Basil Tynes, assisted by Fr. Scott Jupp and other Ministers of the Gospel. Interment will follow in the Eastern Cemetery, Church and Shirley Street.

Sloanne was predeceased by her parents: Marina and Garth Pinder, brother: Gregg Pinder.

Left to cherish her memories are her: Husband: Jared Nathan Nottage Sr; Children: Jalesa, Jared Jr., Janeel and Jarell Nottag; Grandchild: Derrinae Williams; Sisters: Gina and Leslie Pinder; Aunt: Vandolyn Pyfrom-Oldham; Uncles: Sidney Pyfrom and Robert Elliott; Sisters-in-law: Terry and Lynn Nottage; Brother-in-law: Kennet Saunders; Nephew: Torry Ferguson; Nieces: Almira Cargill (Mikara), Jamie Kennedy, Ashley Kemp, Kennita and Kendece Saunders; Grand Nieces: Ashlynn, Khori-Lynn and Gianna; Nephew-in-law: Arnold Cargill Jr.; Niece-in-law: Mkhel Ferguson; Cousins: Mona Pyfrom–Bain, Cloyd Omar Leary, Jerry, Joe and Harry Oldham, Michelle Cargill, Stephen Elliott, Susan, Deanne, Basil Jr., Chad, Margaret, Monique, Andre, Georgette, Garvin, Livan Jr., Anika, Lavalia and Livan Jr.; Caregiver: Mrs. Margaret Fernander-Collie, Extended Family and friends: Jacqueline “Sandi” Butler and Family, Halcey Smith and family, Renae Tucker and Family, the Bain Family, Keisha Leary and Family, Natalie Basden and family, Jackie Lewis, Phylicia Armbrister and family, Dedrick Adderley and family, Isaiah Rolle. Other relatives and Friends, St. Matthew’s Parish, Doctor’s Hospital team of doctors, Bahamas Customs, Royal Bahamas Police Force, Entire Magistrate Court system, Roger Gomez and Family, The Nottage family, Jacqueline Adderley and family, The Colby family, The Tynes Family, The Pyfrom Family, The Pinder Family, The Basden family, Sharmaine with The Johnson and Clarke Families, Allan Cunningham and family, The Newbold family, Vaughn Bullard and Family, The Bain Family, Dr. Nicholas Fox and family, Inez Miller, Deron Williams and family, Nancy, The Charlow Family; and a host of other family and friends too numerous to mention at this time.

Relatives and friends may pay their respects at Cedar Crest Funeral Home and Crematorium Ltd, Robinson and Baillou Hill Roads, on Friday, from 12 noon to 5pm.

There will be no viewing at the church