Sloop with 78 Haitian migrants caught near South Beach

The Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) said yesterday that 78 Haitian migrants were caught onboard a sloop three nautical miles south of South Beach, New Providence.

The RBDF said officers at the force’s Coral Harbour base tracked the vessel using a state-of-the-art radar donated by the United States (US). It was first detected 12 nautical miles northwest of New Providence.



The 40-foot sloop had 11 women and 67 men onboard.

On Saturday, 62 Haitian migrants, who were caught near Cay Santo Domingo earlier last week, were turned over to the RBDF.

Cay Santo Domingo is south of Ragged Island.

Since October 1, 2021, the US Coast Guard said it interdicted over 3,700 Haitians.

RBDF Commodore Dr. Raymond King said that the force has noticed, in the last two to three months, that Haitian migrants are now heading directly to Florida, instead of The Bahamas.

The Associated Press reported that gang violence in Haiti worsened last week with criminals chasing people out of their homes in Port-Au-Prince, killing at least 20, including children.

Haiti has been embroiled in political and economic free-fall after the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse last July.