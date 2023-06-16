SLS Baha Mar &Feana live to present ‘Luxuria’, neo-noir cabaret show inspired by The Bahamas

SLS Baha Mar will host its first exclusive, neo-noir cabaret show, Luxuria.

Created by Faena Live, a Miami-based theater known for its ambitious artistic productions, concerts and original captivating cabaret performances, “Luxuria” will feature entrancing music, breathtaking choreography, glamorous costumes, and a dazzling fire show.

Guests are in store for an unforgettable event.

This exclusive event will be hosted at Bond, Baha Mar’s nightclub, for two nights on Friday, June 30, and Saturday, July 1, offering a limited-time opportunity to experience the allure of “Luxuria”.

Guests, it is promised, will be spellbound by the vibrant, glamorous, and fun costumes that reflect the Faena Live and SLS brand.

Crafted specially for SLS Baha Mar, “Luxuria” draws inspiration from the beauty of The Bahamas and is said will immerse guests in the vibrant tropics through a sizzling performance of dance, music, and entertainment.

Bond is being transformed into an old-world theater featuring cocktail-style seating to showcase the sultry music, dazzling light technology, and intoxicating choreography that is featured in “Luxuria”.

Guests will have access to pre-order specialty food and beverage menu items that have been curated exclusively for the show to indulge on during the performance.

Two show times are available nightly – 8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.