SLS Baha Mar partners with Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila for new cocktail lounge

Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila will be showcased at a new beach bar at the SLS Baha Mar.

It will be the first physical cocktail lounge location outside of the United States for the 818 Tequila brand.

“We are very excited about the launch of The 818 Shack at the SLS Baha Mar. 818 Tequila is perfect in refreshing cocktails after a swim or a day at the beach,” said Kendall Jenner, founder of 818 Tequila.

The 818 Shack, an elevated, Tulum-style cocktail lounge experience, will be located within Baha Bay. It will offer craft cocktails, Mexican-inspired bites, exciting event activations and weekly DJ performances.

The beach bar will host a series of events on Saturday, September 24.

It’s a concept set within a tropical, vibrant atmosphere against the luxurious backdrop of Baha Mar.

“The 818 Tequila brand is an ideal partner for Baha Mar, and through The 818 Shack at Baha Bay, we will be able to offer a truly dynamic and elevated cocktail experience for all of our guests,” said Graeme Davis, president of Baha Mar.

Set amidst 15 lush acres, Baha Bay offers an array of aquatic experiences, including 24 water slides and a tropical action river, luxe poolside lounge areas with full-service private cabanas, unmatched food and beverage options, the world’s first casino gaming pavilion inside a water park, and now The 818 Shack.

“I am very pleased that myself and the Ennismore Partnership Studio were able to bring Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila brand to one of our flagship hotels, SLS Baha Mar, to create this unique offering for our guests on property. With the launch of The 818 Shack, in collaboration with the hotel team, we will create incredible activations and experiences for our guests,” said Rohit Anand, executive vice president of global partnerships, Ennismore.

Axel Gasser, vice president and general manager, SLS Baha Mar, said they are always thinking of ways to surprise and delight their guests. He says The 818 Shack in partnership with 818 Tequila will be just that.

“It will join the resort’s vast roster of nightlife and internationally acclaimed restaurants and offer guests a one-of-a-kind experience,” said Gasser.

The grand opening party will feature a chic, Tulum-style beach dinner party with live-action culinary stations, premium 818 Tequila cocktails, and live music at Baha Mar’s Beach Club. Guests can keep the party going through the night at SLS Baha Mar’s idyllic rooftop, Skybar, featuring live DJ performances and panoramic views; then, dance the night away at BOND. For more information, visit SLS Baha Mar’s website and www.Drink818.com.