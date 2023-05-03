Small business celebrates construction of office space

There is a diamond in the rough in the east. The newly built office of Poitier Marketing & PR Group, the public relations and marketing firm now ten years old, but sporting the new digs of a modern office in the midst of suburban New Providence.

Co-working spaces and private office rentals took away from the gusto that Poitier as a creative agency strived for. And so a bespoke office was what was needed to turn the creative flow around for the company’s owner Khashan Culmer – not to mention to save some dollars in the long term.

While the building exudes all the feelings of tiny home living, the vibe inside is all of modern-day office concepts.

With the day’s agenda written on the windows in erasable marker, and a mini-fridge in the coffee corner filled with snacks and soft drinks, every part of the building is one node in the totality of Culmer’s creative process.

A futon that greets guests walking in the door gives away a trade secret – some projects require late hours at the office.

It simultaneously welcomes guests, as does the entire warm space itself.

“Our office allows for other creatives that we collaborate with to join the creative process in person,” said Culmer.

“It also allows us to host virtual training to other professionals from around the world.

“As we expand our team, a dedicated space allows our team to work closely together to serve our clients’ marketing and PR needs with minimal overhead costs.”

She added: “At various times in our existence, we did rent co-working spaces, and a private office once. But I found that the productivity and convenience of working in our own space was unmatched.

“Plus, there’s an added value when you can call a space your own versus someone else’s. That’s a true boss.”

Culmer did not want to divulge the cost for the new office space, built from foundation to finish.

Poitier began as a marketing and event planning company, but had to pivot once demand faded.

Culmer explained that managing a small business has not been easy and has forced her to become a quick learner, multitasker, and expert in money and time management skills.

“I was fortunate to learn from my early business mistakes and sketchy clients and applied solid advice on which my business thrives on today,” said Culmer.

“With so many advantages and tools available to entrepreneurs and solopreneurs today, there’s less probability of failure. I’ve focused so much on the day-to-day grind that I sometimes forget the victories over the years, working with local and international brands, firms, personalities, and non-profits in Canada, the United States and The Bahamas.

“Our work has appeared in publications in the US and the Cayman Islands. It’s been a journey with lots of hard lessons, but the thrills have outweighed them all.”

Culmer said a rent-free space had been a dream and goal for her for three years.

She said when the company broke ground in 2022 she was satisfied that divine intervention worked in her favor.

“I knew that God made it possible. Each quarter that I rolled over, this goal felt like I was moving further away from accomplishing a dream,” she said.

“So to be able to sit in it, and work from this office truly is a dream come true.

“When we broke ground in 2022, I knew that it was only possible through tithing and with the support of our partners and clients, past and present.

“As for new goals, we’re focused on raising the bar on the quality services that we offer and amping up our philanthropy work. Later this year, we hope to expand our digital marketing team and relaunch our summer internship program in 2024.”