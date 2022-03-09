Small fish, big decisions

As The Bahamas government considers what specific sanctions to impose on Russia as it continues its merciless and unprovoked assault on Ukraine, our posture in relation to this crisis is pretty much set, noted former Attorney General Sean McWeeney, QC.

“Our posture is predetermined by what is unquestionably our major alliance in the global arena, and that’s our alliance with the United States,” observed McWeeney in a conversation with National Review yesterday.

“No matter how we feel about this East-West divide and the arguments to and fro, at the end of the day, we are very much in the orbit of the United States, which is the greatest super power on Earth. We sit cheek by jowl with them.

“We are literally in their backdoor geographically speaking and the history of The Bahamas is that we are in the camp with the US; and to a large extent, our foreign policy on these issues is predetermined by the position the US takes.

“It is inconceivable that we would try to go it alone or try to carve out a foreign policy position that is unique to The Bahamas, which is hostile to the expressed interests of the United States, which is not going to happen and it would be pretty dumb geopolitics for us if we didn’t follow the US lead. That’s just the reality.

“Yes. We’re an independent country but at the end of the day, when we talk about how The Bahamas relates to things that are unfolding on the international stage, I think our posture is, as I said, predetermined to a large extent by what the US does.”

By no means was McWeeney speaking directly to Minister of Foreign Affairs Fred Mitchell’s statement to the media on Monday regarding the consideration of sanctions.

McWeeney’s comments were in relation to the broader picture, where The Bahamas stands and what the implications of the Ukraine crisis are likely to be on our small nation.

In our editorial in this publication on Monday, we stated, “The Bahamas’ future lies with the West.”

Making a similar statement on Monday, Mitchell told reporters, “Our allies are the United States and the West, and so that’s where we’re lining up and we have to do, in my view, things that are consistent with those facts.”

This admittedly comes as no surprise.

The Bahamas joined 140 other UN member states last week in demanding that Russia withdraw its military forces from Ukraine.

The United States, meanwhile, encouraged The Bahamas to close its airspace to Russian aircraft and limit Russian access to the Bahamian financial system.

“We thank The Bahamas for the strong stance it has taken thus far and continue to encourage The Bahamas to take concrete steps to counter Russia, such as by limiting Russia’s access to the Bahamian financial system and restricting Bahamian airspace to Russian aircraft,” said Daniel Durazo, the public affairs officer at the United States Embassy in The Bahamas.

Yesterday, former Ukrainian Ambassador to The Bahamas Yuriy Sergeyev also said The Bahamas should consider freezing Russian assets and blocking Russian vessels from entering its territory.

While responding to questions from The Nassau Guardian recently, Russian Ambassador to Cuba Andrey Guskov said Russia is “ready for active cooperation” with The Bahamas in various fields, including humanitarian and political.

The Bahamas had previously enjoyed cordial relations with Russia.

Three years ago, while exchanging congratulatory messages with the Russian foreign minister on the occasion of the 15th anniversary of diplomatic relations between The Bahamas and the Russian Federation, then-Bahamas Minister of Foreign Affairs Darren Henfield noted that The Bahamas and Russia, in their short but important official ties, had enjoyed friendly and cordial relations based on mutual trust and respect.

He noted that the two countries “support the fundamental principles of international law, which have fostered common ground for friendship and cooperation”.

In that vein, Henfield welcomed the mutual support extended in their successful bids for membership on international bodies, as well as their commitments in the spheres of sustainable development and climate change, and the fight against drug trafficking, terrorism and organized crime.

While the current crisis has long and deep historical roots, geopolitics can change quickly.

Aside from the UN vote, the Bahamas government must now decide what concrete steps it will take to demonstrate its condemnation of Russia’s actions.

Mitchell noted that some in the financial services sector have already cut off business with Russian entities.

McWeeney said this action was taken “on day one”.

“Once the sanctions were announced, the Central Bank – and we’re sort of used to the drill because we have had to go through it so many times, those of us in the legal profession and the financial services arena; we’ve had to do it before with Syria, with Iraq, with Iran — we’re very accustomed to this, and what happens is the Central Bank sort of acts as a monitor of this and it puts out massive reams of documents indicating the Russian entities that may be specifically named in some sort of sanctions list, if not by name, by description,” he said.

“All of the law firms here, for example, have imposed a complete embargo on doing business with Russians. If there are any firms that are doing it, they must be very small firms that are off everybody’s radar; but certainly, the larger commercial firms from day one without any hesitation have implemented the sanctions here, implemented in the sense that you basically would stop any dealings that you’re having with Russians or Russian companies, and I think you’ll find that everybody errs on the side of making sure that you’re not coming anywhere near any breach of those sanctions, so if there’s any doubt you resolve it in favor of cutting the person off.”

Over the last two years, the COVID-19 pandemic underscored how inter-dependent and inter-connected the world is.

The war in Ukraine is also doing that.

The stakes are high.

McWeeney noted that the most immediate effects Bahamians will likely feel is the rising cost of fuel and that impacts pretty much everything.

This adds to inflationary pressures fueled by the protracted COVID-19 pandemic and the international production and supply chain demands it has triggered.

Regarding the impact of the war in Ukraine, McWeeney said, “There are other things that are largely unforeseen and it remains to be seen how we will deal with them should they pan out.”

He pointed to a Reuters report that at least three Russian tankers that have been unable to deliver their cargoes due to Western sanctions were rerouted to The Bahamas.

The government will have to be clear on how it responds to such developments, McWeeney noted.

Despite inquiries made by The Nassau Guardian over the last two days to key government officials on the matter of the Russian tankers, those officials have so far failed to address the matter which is attracting international attention.

Yesterday, Port Controller Berne Wright told us that one of the Russian tankers was in a Bahamian port on Friday and left on Monday.

Finely balanced

Both small and large countries are understandably uneasy over events playing out in eastern Europe.

“This does seriously have the potential for escalation into what could well be considered World War III,” McWeeney said.

“Hopefully, it doesn’t come to that, but there are so many aspects of this current crisis that are so finely balanced it wouldn’t take much to tip things in the wrong way in a way that just causes the military crisis to deepen and to spread and then all hell breaks loose.

“So this is very, very finely balanced and don’t let us forget that Russia is clearly on the defensive in terms of world opinion. Just about everybody is against them; but there are couple things which I think people are very worried about that could really put the cats among the pigeons if Russia decides to pull the trigger.

“I’m not talking about nuclear war here either but, for example, if they turned off the oil tap to western Europe. That would be economically cataclysmic for a lot of those western economies, Germany in particular, which has the strongest economy in Europe. … The thinking is that Russia won’t do that because to do that, it’s hurting itself even more because particularly with the sanctions the only thing really it has to fall back on is revenue from oil exports.”

NATO has said no to a no-fly zone over Ukraine, fearing it could trigger a wider war as NATO would be forced to shoot down Russian planes over Ukraine leading to a dramatic escalation of the crisis.

Countries considering sanctions have to weigh their likely impact and determine whether they would backfire.

In a brief statement yesterday, the Cabinet Office said, “The matter of sanctions was discussed extensively by the government today and we are in consultations with all our partners and stakeholders, both domestic and international. This remains an evolving matter.”

The Cabinet Office further advised all entities within The Bahamas “that they ought to deal with appropriate caution in respect of any transactions in our country with Russian individuals and entities who have been sanctioned by the United States, EU, Canada and the United Kingdom.”

While we appreciate the need for The Bahamas government to appropriately consider the implications of sanctions, it needs to make a clear statement on the matter sooner rather than later.