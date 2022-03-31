Smearing the work of the food program 

Since coming to office last year, the Davis administration has been on a crusade to smear the work of the NGOs, which, along with their army of volunteers, worked tirelessly on the front line to feed those most vulnerable among us during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In all, 54,000 households registered for the food assistance program — 38,394 households were headed by females and 15,712 by males.

The task force operated for 70 weeks and $53 million was spent to feed the registered households.

Prime Minister Philip Davis has suggested in Parliament that the real aim of the program was so those in the former administration could enrich themselves.

He also told the House “there is a complete absence of records on the spending of the $53 million”.

In January, Financial Secretary Simon Wilson told reporters at the Office of the Prime Minister “the way the program was structured, even though it was public funds, it was structured in a manner that no information was made available to the government”.

And on Monday, Social Services Minister Obie Wilchcombe told a Nassau Guardian reporter the government has been unable to provide information on the program to the World Bank, which last May approved a $100 million COVID-19 response and recovery development policy loan for The Bahamas.

“They wanted to know about the distribution and the exact numbers to single mothers. They wanted to know the number of children involved. They wanted to know those kinds of details because it helps in further consideration of anything they want to do for The Bahamas,” Wilchcombe said.

The minister’s claim is curious given that The Nassau Guardian yesterday viewed the database and World Bank report that were turned over to the Ministry of Finance early last year, as confirmed by a ministry source.

The World Bank report was prepared by the task force and provided details on who the program was assisting, and the criteria that were being used to determine vulnerability.

For instance, the report shows that, in June 2020, one NGO was overseeing assistance to 2,309 households — 9,943 people, including 4,900 children. By the end of 2020, when the first phase of the program ended, the number of households in that zone had ballooned to 13,750 households.

We understand an additional report was submitted to the Ministry of Finance in January 2022 for the World Bank.

The Nassau Guardian and The Tribune yesterday viewed an extensive anonymized database of the 54,000 households registered for the program.

The database has been turned over to the auditor the government has engaged to audit the program. We understand it was also turned over to the Ministry of Social Services last year.

We also viewed the weekly disbursement requests the task force reportedly sent to the Department of Social Services.

In addition, we saw weekly reports prepared by the various NGOs that were involved in the task force. Those “dashboards” detailed the weekly income and disbursements for each NGO and provided information on voucher and food parcels distributed each week.

We don’t pretend to be professional auditors, and we look forward to the findings of the auditor engaged by the government, but the prime minister’s claim that there was “a complete absence of records” on the spending, and Wilchcombe’s claim that he could not answer World Bank questions, on the surface do not make sense.

We are troubled by reports that the auditor has refused to reveal the terms of reference for the audit to the task force.

In launching his attack on the former task force chair, Susan Holowesko-Larson, the prime minister, without any context whatsoever, said, “In addition to her salary … while setting up the program, Mrs. Susan Larson indicated to people on a Zoom call that she was also reserving eight percent of what was being given to her for administration fees. And then, she had a startup cost of one percent.”

What Davis did not say — and what we saw with our own eyes yesterday — were the records from the individual NGOs that show the breakdown of their administrative costs. As an example, the records show administrative costs of $799,832 for one NGO over the course of the program. This is how the administrative fees were used, Larson explained.

We are disturbed by the manner in which the prime minister has attacked the NGOs without bringing any facts to prove his assertion. It is also baffling that members of the former administration have thus far given such a poor defense of the program, which history may show to be one of their most significant successes in office.