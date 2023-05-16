Smiling in the face of lupus

Shantell Rodgers has days she is so fatigued that all she can do is tell herself to take a step back and rest, so that she can get to the point where she can function again. Rodgers has lupus.

Rodgers might have only recently been diagnosed with lupus in the last few years, but she has been suffering from symptoms of the autoimmune disease for years.

In lupus, something goes wrong with the immune system, which is the part of the body that fights off viruses, bacteria and germs. Normally, a person’s immune system produces proteins called antibodies that protect the body from the invaders. Autoimmune means the immune system cannot tell the difference between the foreign invaders and the body’s healthy tissues, and creates antibodies that attack and destroy healthy tissue. The autoantibodies cause inflammation, pain and damage in various parts of the body.

It was almost two decades ago that Rodgers started having “issues” with her skin. She broke out in itchy rashes and her skin felt “tight”.

She endured episodes during which her hands would swell, her fingers would turn gray and she would break out in lesions.

“The pain was outrageous. Everyday chores became a battle. I could not sweep without being tired, or even make the bed without wanting to lie down to catch a nap. Everyday things became a struggle. Washing my hair became a struggle. I always had this complaint of being fatigued.”

And no one could tell her what was wrong with her.

Then, there was even the time she lost pigmentation in her skin.

“I’m a lovely chocolate woman but I turned pink. It hit me in my face, my neck, my hands, and I could not cover it. That crippled me – all aspects of my life,” she said.

Rodgers said she did not want to leave the house for the months that she lacked pigmentation.

Her worst flares she said are when her feet, hands, and face swell.

“It’s in your face, and you can’t hide. Sometimes, it gets really bad and you have to take a step back, get some rest and then go on.”

A health sector worker, Rodgers said because of lupus, she struggles daily, but uses her job as inspiration.

Shantell Rodgers displays her swollen face.

“I still feel fatigue, but I push, regardless of and in spite of,” she said. “I give my all.

“Even though I struggle with lupus, doing my job is like an inspiration because you don’t have time to sit down; you think about it after the day is over. If I can make someone else smile, I smile also.”

Who lupus affects

Lupus can affect people of all nationalities, races, ethnicities, genders and ages.

It can be difficult to diagnose because its signs and symptoms often mimic those of other ailments. The most distinctive sign of lupus – a facial rash that resembles the wings of a butterfly unfolding across both cheeks – occurs in many, but not all, cases of lupus.

Other common signs and symptoms include fatigue, fever, joint pain, stiffness and swelling, skin lesions that appear or worsen with sun exposure, fingers and toes that turn white or blue when exposed to cold or during stressful periods, shortness of breath, chest pain, dry eyes, headaches, confusion and memory loss.

Some people are born with a tendency toward developing lupus, which may be triggered by infections, certain drugs, or even sunlight.

While there’s no cure for lupus, treatments can help control symptoms.

According to mayoclinic.org, no two cases of lupus are exactly alike. And signs and symptoms may come on suddenly or develop slowly, may be mild or severe, and may be temporary or permanent. Most people with lupus have mild disease characterized by episodes – called flares – when signs and symptoms get worse for a while, then improve or even disappear completely for a time.

Rodgers, who is a member of Lupus 242, said she finds the group a “source of inspiration and strength”.

“When you feel no one knows what you have, I thank God for that group. It’s a place where you don’t have to be afraid and you can say this is what I’m going through. You can feel free to speak your mind and feel free to be depressed. I thank God for them.”

Rodgers was introduced to the group by a deceased former member.

Rodgers shared her journey with the disease as Lupus Awareness Month is being observed to increase public understanding of the cruel and mysterious disease.

She is a member of Lupus 242 which was launched by the late Shanelle Brennen with a goal to raise the profile of lupus as a condition and establish itself as a support group for people living with the disease in The Bahamas, allowing them to connect with other people battling similar issues and facing similar health challenges.

Brennen, who had lupus, launched the organization with her sister Shonalee Johnson, who does not have lupus, but who supported her sister. They launched Lupus 242 in April 2012.

The sisters’ late mother Gwendolyn King also had lupus.

Lupus 242 was originally the idea of Debbie Humes, but she got sick and was unable to pursue the idea of putting the group together.

Lupus 242’s motto is “Breaking the Silence, Supporting the Cure”. It was Brennen’s intent to have regular meetings and provide education.

During its awareness month, Lupus 242 is encouraging people to wear purple (P.O.P.) for lupus awareness.

Lupus 242 will host an Art Brunch/Paint N’ Sip fundraiser on Sunday, May 21, at 6 p.m., and a lupus health talk with Dr. Anishka Rolle and Dr. K. Neil Parker at the Harry C. Moore Library at University of The Bahamas on Saturday, May 27, between 12 noon and 2 p.m.

Every Friday during the month, the public is encouraged to wear purple in support of lupus awareness. Lupus 242 has shirts, bumper stickers and wrist bands for people wanting to support the cause. They can be ordered by WhatsApp at 242-424-4279.

LUPUS 242 EVENTS

Sunday, May 21

11 a.m. – 4 p.m. – Art Brunch/Paint N’ Sip fundraiser

Saturday, May 27

12 noon – 2 p.m. – Lupus health talk with Dr. Anishka Rolle and Dr. K. Neil Parker at the Harry C. Moore Library at University of The Bahamas

P.O.P. for Lupus Fridays – May 19 and 26