Smith and horse win division title at fall classic

The road to success sometimes involves taking a step backward. Kacy Lyn Smith discovered this after falling short at the FEI (International Equestrian Federation) North American Jumping Championships for Juniors/Young Riders earlier this summer.

The first step was to give her horse, Chicago M, a well-deserved rest. At the beginning of September, Smith and Chicago M returned to the ring at the Swan Lake Quentin Fall Classic Show to ride in the Low Juniors Division. At 1.20 meters (m), the fence heights were considerably lower than the pair’s usual competition level, but it was the refresher they needed.

“[We] did the Low Juniors to sort of get us back into the ring after Young Riders,” noted Smith.

The “step back” paid off – with rebuilt confidence, the pair finished first and second in their two classes, winning overall Division Champion.

Back in the groove, last weekend, Smith and Chicago M returned to the higher, more technical courses at the 2022 Devon Fall Classic in Devon, Pennsylvania. As there were no 1.30m Amateur classes, Smith opted to ride in the 1.30m Open, competing in good company against the likes of former USET (United States Equestrian Team) member and Pan Am bronze medalist Laura Chapot, and other notable professionals.

The pair did well, riding a fast, aggressive first round in a time of 67.91 seconds. A rail down at fence number nine cost them four faults and a place in the jump-off. However, the initial time was fast enough to place the pair as the fastest of the non-clear rounds and they finished in ninth place out of the 26 competitors.