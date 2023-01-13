Smith: Dame Marguerite appears justified in feeling disrespected

Former Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Cabinet minister George Smith, who is today one of the senior men in the governing party, said yesterday he understands why former Governor General Dame Marguerite Pindling is so fiercely protective of her husband’s memory, and why she would have been offended if she was not properly acknowledged during a Majority Rule wreath laying ceremony at his mausoleum on Tuesday.

Smith said while he was not present at the event, as he was visiting Exuma, he understands something was done to offend Dame Marguerite, causing her to publicly express her displeasure.

“I do not see her comments as having been directed specifically at the party,” he said.

“I see it as having been directed at those who organized the event at the mausoleum, and I think if she was not acknowledged and acknowledged properly as the widow of the father of the nation, the widow of the man who led the party to a Majority Rule victory, the widow of the man who led the country into independence, and for 25 years, [then she was justified in her comments].

“She is a very protective individual of the legacy of Sir Lynden Pindling (the late former prime minister).

“She was offended and if she wasn’t acknowledged, as she should be acknowledged, I would have been offended.”

The wreath laying ceremony took place after an ecumenical service at St. Agnes Anglican Church to mark the 56th anniversary of Majority Rule when the PLP formed the government with the support of Labour leader Randol Fawkes and independent Alvin Braynen, who sided with the PLP, breaking the tie that had existed with the United Bahamian Party after the election.

While addressing those gathered at Sir Lynden’s mausoleum on Tuesday, Dame Marguerite did not specifically say what had triggered her ire, but she suggested Sir Lynden’s memory was being used for selfish purposes.

“I come here today in respect out of the work my husband has done along with his other fellow workers in this country,” she said.

“I don’t want anyone to use this to play him cheap because I will not stand for it. Sorry, Mr. Prime Minister, I promised you that I was going to behave.

“But I think you all should know who I am by now, and you owe me an apology and I expect, Mr. Chairman, right now.”

It was unclear what specifically she wanted an apology for.

Dame Marguerite did make a direct reference to PLP Chairman Fred Mitchell.

She said, “I am sorry, Mr. Mitchell. I am sorry. I am sorry. I cannot contain it any longer because you are using this as a stepping stone and I do not appreciate it.”

Asked what he thought Dame Marguerite was referring to, Smith said, “That comment can well be justified because he (Mitchell) has the tendency of laying claim to causes and to individuals for reasons that look like you’re capitalizing on the individuals.”

Smith added that in 1992, Mitchell was a “Free National Movement senator”.

“Now, he likes to say that he was an independent senator, but he was named a senator by (then-Prime Minister) Hubert Ingraham, as per the makeup of the Senate, and then he fell out with the FNM in ‘97 and came back to the PLP,” he said.

“And we value his involvement, his presence, but during independence, he goes to the grave site of (PLP founder) Henry Taylor, a former governor general and indeed the first chairman of the PLP.

“Well, there were other people who were involved among the first group in the PLP. Go to some of their grave sites.

“Go to the grave sites of other governors general who served longer periods and with greater distinction than Henry Taylor did — Sir Gerald Cash, Sir Milo Butler, Arthur Hanna, all of the deceased governors general who were governor general in an independent Bahamas. Why just single out one and why all this praise?”

Smith said, “…This selective acknowledgement of people when it serves our purpose doesn’t serve the country, doesn’t serve the party, doesn’t serve any political party well when the heroes of those organizations are sometimes forgotten.”

Likewise, he said those who ran for the PLP and lost in 1967 were also heroes who deserve to be acknowledged.

“They were giants of the struggle, too,” said Smith, who was among those who lost that election.

“Not only he that wore the crown ought to be acknowledged. It is those who helped him to muster sufficient support to have been crowned.

“He led the party. There were other people who made great contributions to the victory on January 10, 1967. They, too, should be honored. I agree. I don’t believe in singling out any one individual. The effort is always a team effort.

“Sir Cecil [Wallace-Whitfield] should be acknowledged for what he did in ‘67. He was chairman of the party. The late [Andrew] ‘Dud’ Maynard was an exceptionally effective chairman.

“Even though you fall out with people, you can’t write off everything they did and try to attribute it to other people.

“We should do an accurate account of things and there is room for it.”