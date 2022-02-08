Smith’s contract was not a good use of tax dollars, DRA chair says

The Minnis administration’s decision to grant former Disaster Reconstruction Authority (DRA) Managing Director Katherine Smith a four-year contract with more than $150,000 in salary and benefits annually was not a good use of taxpayers’ dollars in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian, DRA Executive Chairman Alex Storr said yesterday.

“I would think that based on what has happened that she would go quietly into the night and not pursue this action because the reason why she was put in place was to provide relief to those in Abaco and Grand Bahama,” Storr told The Nassau Guardian.

“I can say that it hasn’t been done. I can assure you and the Bahamian public that the current salaries of executives at the DRA are nowhere near the level of [that]. The top two right now are not being paid combined with what she was making.”

Storr said the previous administration’s decision to grant Smith such a contract was “very disingenuous” given that the Minnis administration was critical of the issuance of similar contracts by the Christie administration.

The details of Smith’s contract were made public in a writ of summons, which was filed in the Supreme Court in December 2021, as she sues the DRA for $408,333.16 for breach of contract after she was terminated from the role last year.

Under the terms of that contract, the DRA agreed to pay Smith an annual salary of $110,000 in monthly installments of $9,166.66 and an annual housing allowance of $30,000 in monthly installments of $2,500.

It also agreed to an annual duty allowance of $15,000 in monthly installments of $1,250 and a monthly fuel allowance of $250.

At the end of that contract, Smith was entitled to receive a gratuity of 15 percent of the sum received under the contract.

Smith resigned as Senate president and was subsequently appointed managing director of the DRA in December 2019.

The DRA was tasked with managing recovery and reconstruction on Abaco and Grand Bahama after Dorian devastated portions of the islands.

However, Storr suggested that not much was accomplished.

“The board just paid a visit to Abaco last week to get a better idea on the ground on what is going on,” he said.

“We were sorely disappointed with what we found. We’re now undergoing some necessary changes to make sure that the DRA is better able to execute what needs to be done on Abaco.

“We go to Grand Bahama this week, as a matter of fact, to see what’s going on there but, so far, I am sorely disappointed with what has been done.

“We’re trying to get everything back into shape and to get the organization operating properly and executing the projects that we have in progress to make sure they are properly completed.”

Storr said he has read the previous DRA board’s minutes and has also seen some discussion and decisions that it made.

He said those do not align with what was done by the project managers.

“I can see a wide range of mismanagement on just about every project that the DRA was involved in on Abaco for sure,” Storr said.

“It is what it is and we just need to get those things in shape and make sure that what we are supposed to be doing is done, especially when we are spending the money of taxpayers [and] donations as well.”

When reached for comment, John-Michael Clarke, the chairman of the DRA under the previous administration, said, “If that is the findings, I would hope that whatever they have determined was mismanaged that they can improve.”

He said to the best of his knowledge, the previous executives and board worked diligently with the resources given.

“Admittedly, sometimes things weren’t ideal and it’s no secret that we weren’t able to achieve some of the things that we set out in our strategy and our goals,” Clarke said.

“But, no Bahamian in a disaster situation, at least no Bahamian I’ve encountered, given the opportunity to contribute to the country in a disaster situation, nobody was intentionally negligent and that’s important that that be said.”

Storr said an audit is underway at the DRA.

He said an internal investigation is also being done by the board.