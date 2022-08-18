Funeral Service for the Late SOLOMON BURKE ROBINSON age 58 years of #64 Knotts Blvd., Bahama Terrace and formerly of Eight Mile Rock, Grand Bahama will be held on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Stephen’s Anglican Church, Eight Mile Rock. Officiating will be Rev. Fr. Kirkland H. Russell Jr. Interment will follow in St. Stephen’s Church Cemetery, Eight Mile Rock.

He was predeceased by his parents: Gilbert and Emerald Robinson.

Left to cherish his wonderful memories are his wife: Gea Robinson; adopted son: Geno (Wanya) Jones Jr.; adopted grandchildren: Ayden and Greyson; sisters: Valencia (Robert) Bartlett, Hortense (Garry) Russell, Olga Robinson, Natalie (Willie) Armougom, Edith Robinson of Guadeloupe adopted sisters Maria Nortelus, Elizabeth Clarke, and Barbara Stubbs; brothers: Roger, Gilbert (Tannis) Robinson and Rickey (deceased) (Ena) Robinson; adopted brothers: Craig (Shirlene) Nortelus, Chris Ruzzo of Ft. Lauderdale Fl., Dwight Johnson, Allan Prosper, Ashton (Pauline) Dillet, Errol Martin Jr., John Michael (Raquel) Clarke and Rudolph Stubbs; sisters-in-law: Paddie (Sherick) Martin, Erma Jones Munroe, Gena (David) Williams; brothers-in-law: Marcus Sr. (deceased) (Stephanie), Phillip Jones Sr., Lamont (Antonia) Jones and Geno Pal Jones; uncles: Henderson (Yvonne) and Lehanza (Rosie) Smith, James Edwards, Oscar Thompson, Wendel Stuart and Donald (Betty) McCartney; aunts: Virginia Lightbourne, Mazie Brathwaite and Judy Saunders, Mary Ellen Sands of Ft. Lauderdale Fla, FrankieMae, Sands, Delores Lockett, Hortense Griffith, Joy Rodgers, Vienna Parker, Venda Jones, Valerie Moore and Daslyn McQueen of Miami, Florida, Beryl Stuart and CleoPatra Stuart; grand aunt: Olga Outten and Doris Smith; god children: Robin Davis, Kimbia Cooper, Keshna Rolle, Tiffany Arthur, Jonisha Rolle, Cazwell Burrows, Paul Thompson Jr., Azara Bartlett and Byron Smith Jr.; god parents: Emerald Cooper, Florinda Clarke and Errol Martin Sr.; nieces and nephews: Erica Bartlett Coley and Emmanuel Coley, Sherard, April and Robert Bartlett, Rammone and Christina Bartlett, Pierre, Francine, Krysta and Garry Russell Jr., Felicia, Trishard, Rickey and Ethan Robinson, Jovan Roxbury, Gabrielle and Gilbert Robinson Jr., Attorney Ruby Robinson Gray and Demaso Gray, Roger-George, April (Delvin) Parker, Courtrezznie, Tadd (Shanice) Martin, Clemente (Precious) Martin, Paige (John) Ingraham, Shermae Martin, Tharon (Keithtora) Munroe, Jessica Newbold, Marcus Jr. and Malik Jones, Kai (Melvina), Phillip Jr., and Philia Jones and LaRhea Pinder; K’sia and Geann Williams, Gineko and Geni Jones, Lamar and Lakyla Jones; grand nieces and nephews: Shenicka, Ashley and Jay Moxey, Khira Coley, Azara Bartlett and Byron Smith Jr., Shmarzio, Sherard Jr., Conner, Kari and Angelina Bartlett, Tatiana, Tre Martin, Tahj Parkman, Tyler (Summer), Taleah (Raine), Talaya (Skye), Trinity and Caitlyn Martin; Jonah, Ariel, and Ava Ingraham; Kohen, Karmin, Khali, Khara, Laara, Sanai, Malaysia and Philaire Jones; Sy’Rai Pinder, Mae-lynn Munroe, Davion McPhee, Ayden Roberts, and Greyson Jones; great grand nieces and Nephews: Kariyah, Rafael and Ravion, T’mari, King, Jaala, Jaalin; cousins: Deloramae , Buchanan (Marsha), Giovanni, and Cecil Moncur, Tamina Anderson, Pam Gomez, Dario Smith, Adrienne Smith, Tupence Wilchcombe, Dr. Janice and (Neale) Rowlands, Dr. Jessica Edwards, Jaimie Edwards-Smith, Tina Lightbourne, Anastacia Knowles, Avery Lightbourne, Judith Carter, Jason Smith , Gary Thompson, Brian Thompson, Brian Sands, Gary, Leron, Calvin and Kim Smith, Eric, Linda and Barry Smith, Romenna (Daquan) Jones, Alkeno Smith, Deon (Nekita) Smith; Marty (Pearline) Sands, Stuart and Karen Sands; Suzette and Dwayne McKeller, Dominic Clough, Deetra and Daryl Sands, Patrice (William) Hall, Toni (DeCarlo) McPhee, Julian and Calvin Anderson, Gary Jr., E’krizia, Joshua, Matthew, Kortez and Isaiah Thompson, Gwen Moxey, Keon Pinder, John Moxey, Tazma Thompson and Daniel Thompson, Darius Nixon, DeAngelo, DeAndra, DeAndre’ Brown, Taryn and Jaden Smith, Denzel Knowles, Jason Rolle, Alexis Sands, Niciscia, Mikala and Mikey Jr. Wilchcombe, Jaquon Brennon, Carl Pinder Jr. Decendents of Fearmena Johnson, Erma Baker, Gene Bartlett and Raymond Jones, Rev. Lindy (Nell) Harris Russell, Apostle Gilbert (Yvette)Rolle and The entire Gateway Family of Bimini and Ft. Lauderdale, Kenva Johnson Terrell, Hilma Johnson, Levitta Fincher, Sanford (Daphne) Johnson, Sheila Johnson Smith, Gazel Rolle, Engsley Johnson, Chris (Colene) Baker, Kevin (Kenette) Baker, Gerald Baker, Jewelane Hamilton, Carol Strachan, Raymond (Marilyn) Jones II, Casey (Cecile) Jones, Walter and Magistrate Helen Jones, Maryann and Sellie Jones, Nikita McQueen, Julian Moore, Karen (Dr. Ndubuisi) Akazie, Shana (Charles) Nwosu, Dwight (Carolyn) Moore, Steven (Selma) Moore, Apostle Gilbert and Yvette Rolle, Fabian (Shelia) Stuart, Dwyane (Patricia) Stuart, Lisa Stuart, Javana Handfield, Derek (Jaime) Stuart, Patrice Bartlett, Bethsheba Hamilton, Tyrone Bartlett, Preston (Ettamae) Jones, Charlene Smith, Deidre and Desmond Jones, Kastachia, Kiajah and Krisjan Stuart, Levonte and Vanessa Parker, Keno (Melesia) Parker, Yannick and Grier Rodgers; other family: Geo Deveaux and Family, Archille Hollingsworth, Jeff and Janice Hollingsworth and Family, Mervin and Violet Wright and Family, Mr. Neko (Babara) Grant and Family, Gazel Rolle and Family, Kevin (Tracy) Stuart and Family, Richard (Jackie) Rolle and Family, Stacy and Isaacs, Brenda Smith and Family, Sheritha Rolle, The Levarity Family, Joachim Hollingsworth, Dovella Aranaha and Family, Janet Levarity and Family, Fr. Rudy Cooper and Family, Florinda Clarke and family, Willamae Morris and Family, Paulette Russell and Family, Merle Smith and Family, Rachel Edwards and Family, Sherwin Bartlett and Family, Antonettte (Joe) Jotis and Family, and the entire Hepburn Town Family, John (Julie) Sands and Family, The Laing Family of Pinder’s Point, Babara Hanna and Family, Ruthie Dames and Family, Eardley (Ronalee) Saunders and Family, Ethlyn Grant and Family, Bishop Ricardo (Shandelane) Grant, Tirzah Forbes and Family, Descendants of Apostle Ellis and Wenzalee Russell, Patricia Dailey and Family, Perry Martin, Minister Arlington and Apostle Lavonda Nortelus; friends: Robert Sawyer, Coach Moon (Daisey) McPhee, Godfrey and Ethel Knowles and Family, Mary Moss and Family, Martha Smith and Family, Millicent Rolle and Family, Carnetta (Wellington) Edgecombe, Dulcina Johnson and The Bartlett Family, The Clough Family, Laverne (Cleveland) Duncombe, Linda McCoy, Ingrid Forbes and Family, Tony Lafrance and Family, Mr. Peter Turnquest and Family, The Turnquest Family, Trevor (Parkesia) Edgecombe and Family, David (Charmaine) Wallace, Minister Ginger Moxey, Minister Obediah Wilchcombe, Anthony Seymour and Family, Renee Nesbitt, Graylen Russell and Family, Edward Davis, Marvette Russell, Italia DeGregory-Brennen, Alicia Whyley, Diane Morgan, Roger Wildgoose, Roberts and Tate Family of Pelican Point and Sweetings Cay, Louise Gray and Family, Fr. Kirkland Russell and Family and St. Stephens Church Family, Pastor Agatha P. Martin, Assistant Pastor Ken (Diane) Russell and the entire Mt. Zion Baptist Church Family, Pastor Elvis (Rev. Stephanie) Burrows, Pastor Paul (Rev. Margaret) Mullings, Rev. Leon Anderson and Family, Essau Wright and Family, Leviticus Wright and Family, Godfrey (Katie) Rolle, Italia Brennen and Family, Rhonda Neely, Rev. Frank (Vandra) Rolle, Terrence (Diane) Lorde, Perry Martin, Lorna Maxis, Mt. Zion Baptist Church Youth Ministry, Eight Mile Rock High School Class of 1981, Management and Staff of Polymers International Ltd. and Management and Staff of Bradford Marine.

Viewing will be held at Russell’s and Pinder’s Funeral Home Eight Mile Rock on Friday, August 19, 2022 from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. THERE WILL BE NO VIEWING AT THE CHURCH.