Solomon Roberts

Solomon Roberts age 55 years of Nicholls Town, Andros died at the Princess Margaret Hospital Wednesday, December 29th, 2021.

He is survived by his  wife: Sheena Roberts children: Kendra Mackey, Adra McKenzie, Brenell Roberts, Achantae Roberts Walters, Shenia Roberts, Fredo Rolle son in law: Leon Walters; father: King Solomon Roberts Grandchildren: Kai Mackey, Dre Butler, Andre Roberts, Chaz McKenzie siblings: Dennis Hutchinson, Trevor Roberts, Ronnie Roberts, Sharmaine Roberts Smith, Joyann Roberts Mackey, Leotha Roberts, Nicholon Roberts, Neketha Roberts, Evelyn Roberts, Zendamae Johnson, Stacey Roberts, Peaches, Perry Roberts and a host of other relatives and friends.

Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.

