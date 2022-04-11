Some hopeful govt will act on citizenship laws

While Attorney General Ryan Pinder has pledged legislation to address longstanding issues with Bahamian men and women being able to pass citizenship onto their children, some impacted people are skeptical after years of empty promises from different governments.

Evene Francois, 26, has been waiting for eight years now to receive Bahamian citizenship.

The daughter of two Haitian parents, who are permanent residents in The Bahamas, Francois said it has been a long and difficult path.

But now, her children — a six-year-old son and one-year-old daughter — are facing the same problems, despite their having a Bahamian father.

“I’m discouraged. At this point, the only thing I’m saying is they just have to get sorted out when I’m sorted out, whenever that will be.

“But it’s not fair, because I’ve been waiting on my stuff for so long, and their dad is Bahamian and then he still can’t give them anything.”

Francois, who was born in The Bahamas and has lived here her entire life, said she has no idea when she may get her Bahamian citizenship.

“I’ve had an interview and stuff like that with immigration, but … I called and I went there at one point and they told me my stuff is in commission and, since then, I never got a call or anything,” she said.

Francois added, “I’m not hopeful. At this point, it’s just whenever I’m sorted out, I’ll have to get them sorted out.”

Currently, Bahamian law provides that a Bahamian woman married to a foreign spouse cannot automatically pass on citizenship to children born abroad.

Bahamian men who have children with foreign women out of wedlock cannot automatically pass on citizenship to their children, even if they are born in The Bahamas.

A 2016 referendum to address the issues and others concerning the ability of Bahamians to pass on their citizenship to children and spouses was overwhelmingly rejected by voters.

A similar exercise in 2002, when Ingraham served as prime minister, was also rejected.

Pinder said last week that they will try to address the issues through legislation, instead of attempting another referendum.

“We do not believe that the third time is necessarily the charm with regard to constitutional referendums,” he said.

“So, we are going to proceed with legislation for the equality of the transmission of citizenship for both men and women. I don’t think there would be a future government who would change that law to impose inequalities of citizenship upon Bahamians. I mean, if they do, they should be voted out right away.”

Early in his term, former Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis promised similar legislation on citizenship, but never delivered.

Last year, the Court of Appeal upheld the 2020 ruling by Supreme Court Justice Ian Winder that every person born in The Bahamas shall become a citizen of The Bahamas at their date of birth if either parent, irrespective of their marital status, is a citizen of The Bahamas.

The government has appealed the ruling. Pinder said previously, the government will not discontinue the appeal.

Don Goodman, 28, said he hopes Pinder’s promise to proceed with new legislation to address the matter will come to fruition for the sake of his seven-year-old daughter.

“I’m hoping that it does,” he said.

“I’m happy to hear that they are still trying to move forward with it.

“… Right now, we’re still trying to deal with this passport and citizenship and stuff.”

Goodman added, “Honestly, it’s just frustrating. And you just get fed up sometimes and want to give up. But you know you have to keep on trying and pushing because it’s something that you desperately need to move forward in life.

“… It’s really frustrating that you have to work so hard … knowing that she was born and raised here, her mom was born and raised here, her dad was born and raised here. It’s just frustrating the things you have to go through.”

Goodman’s daughter’s mother has a Haitian passport. He said they are still trying to work on getting her Bahamian citizenship.

“She did an interview the other day,” he said.

“She is supposed to go back and swear, I think, in the next few weeks, so that’s the progress as far as where we are now.”

Goodman, an Andros resident, said right now his daughter is oblivious to how the issue impacts her or could impact her in the future.

“She’s living her best life right now; she doesn’t know anything about it,” he said.

He added, “But school-wise, her going off to school, going further, you know they need a lot of different documents and paperwork.

“So, I want to make sure she has everything sorted out and on hand, so she doesn’t have to have those problems and stress when she gets older, where she doesn’t have the documents her parents were supposed to deal with.”