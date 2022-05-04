Some MPs ‘not aware’ they had to file disclosures

Some first-time MPs were not aware that there was a legal requirement for them to file financial disclosures under the Public Disclosure Act, Commission Chairman Bishop Victor Cooper told The Nassau Guardian.

The deadline for parliamentarians to file their disclosures was March 1.

The act empowers the commission to extend the time for the filing of declarations “for a further period not exceeding 30 days”.

“… There are persons who are new members of Parliament who aren’t aware and so as a result of that some persons are just finding out and so they’ve been advised that they need to get their information in and they’ve been advised to do that ASAP,” Cooper said.

“It’s just a matter of helping those, giving a simple grace period for those who haven’t been through the process before.”

Asked about the fact that some filings have not yet happened despite an extension beyond the 30 days provided, Cooper said, “I suspect that this has happened for some time, but having just come in we’ve asked them to do that ASAP.”

The Public Disclosure Act provides for the Public Disclosure Commission to examine every declaration furnished to it by MPs, senators and senior public officials and public appointees.

It also requires that the commission gazette reports so that members of the public are able to see who declared and who did not.

The commission has not published a report in 14 years.

The most recently gazetted report is from December 2011, and it contained information on disclosures only up to 2008.

Cooper said he was appointed to the Public Disclosures Commission in January.

He said some MPs and senators are filing now and “those who are new members of Parliament we’ve written to them and reminded them of the necessity to do that”.

The Guardian noted that the deadline for filing has passed.

Cooper repeated, “What happened is people asked for extensions and so in some cases, that has been granted.”

He said he could not say how many parliamentarians filed.

“I can’t speak to that right now but later I might be able to say, but persons have asked for extensions and where they have that’s been granted and … we are still sending notifications to persons, particularly the new members to have them send their information ASAP.”

Cooper made the statement on Monday.

He added, “There are a number of persons who asked for extensions because they perhaps were involved in other things trying to get their matters resolved and we’ve granted that.

“They’ve asked for several weeks, for a month or so, to get their information in and that request has been granted.”

Prime Minister Philip Davis’ office confirmed yesterday that he filed his disclosures on time.

Opposition Leader Michael Pintard said he too met the deadline. Pintard said he thinks all members of the opposition have as well, though he could not be sure.

Minister of State in the Office of the Prime Minister Myles LaRoda, who is a former chairman of the Public Disclosure Commission, also confirmed that he filed on time.

• For more on this issue, see today’s National Review.