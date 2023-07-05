Some owners of dilapidated East Street buildings want demolition

Some owners of dilapidated structures downtown have indicated that they are in support of their buildings being demolished, while others have indicated their willingness to redevelop their properties, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation Chester Cooper said yesterday.

Cooper, who made the remarks outside Cabinet, said there is ongoing dialogue between the property owners and the government.

The properties east of East Street have been branded an eyesore, and some have been eyed for demolition.

“There are varying responses. Some of them are interested in repairing, some of them are supportive of demolitions,” said Cooper.

“There is some support for redevelopment of some of the structures. Suffice to say we’re getting cooperation from the stakeholders.

“This was the point of the exercise really, to give notice, to engage, to have all of the stakeholders on board with our overall plan for the redevelopment of the street for the benefit of The Bahamian people.

“Dialogue is continuing, and when we get to a stage where there’s a specific action to be taken, that is what we will do.

“It is not the government’s view to be a bulldozer in this process, literally or figuratively. We want to engage with the stakeholders properly. We want to listen to their positions. We want to work with them to ensure that this is done harmoniously, and in line with the overall plan for Bay Street.”

Much of the properties east of East Street that were left to rot and decay had once housed businesses fueled by the busy container shipment companies that were housed there. When those businesses moved to the Nassau Container Port at Arawak Cay, many of the businesses east of East Street lost customers and closed or moved away from Bay Street.