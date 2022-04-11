Some tourism workers report mixed results as visitors increase

As tourism continues to rebound in The Bahamas, many tourism workers have had varied experiences after two years of stagnated business.

“Business is picking up now,” said Felton Cox, a taxi driver for 25 years.

“People are spending a little bit more than they were prior to the pandemic. I have been fortunate to have business every day. But I tell you I’m special, so I don’t expect everyone to have my experience because I’m special.

“As an individual, I’m special and, because of that, there are opportunities that I will get or have that others won’t.”

Anthony Flowers, a tour operator who works downtown, said The Bahamas’ recent rebound in tourism has been very profitable for him.

Scores of tourists, including cruise passengers, flooded the downtown area on Saturday afternoon. Some Bahamians working in the tourism industry said the recent rebound in tourism has been good for business. PHOTOS: Jasper Ward

However, business has not been good for everyone working in the tourism industry.

Shanika Brown, 31, a mother of two, who works in the Nassau Straw Market, said business has been “very slow”.

“They only have us working two days a week,” she said.

“It’s group A and group B. This is group A today. So, tomorrow, group B will be working and we can’t come out. We see tourists on some of the days we’re out here.”

The shift system was implemented in response to the COVID-19 pandemic when the straw market reopened in November after two years of closure.

Brown said the system makes it harder to earn money.

She said it is negatively impacting her “because I can’t make ends meet”.

“Some days, you may only take home $10,” Brown said.

“That means that I may take home less than $100 some weeks. I have to buy groceries piece-piece every day,” she said when asked how she makes the money stretch.

Carrie Seiwell and Matthew Pearson, of Pennsylvania, were among the scores of tourists on Bay Street on Saturday afternoon. The couple, who are visiting for nine days, said it is “wonderful” being in The Bahamas.

Edith Forbes, a straw vendor since the 1980s, said she has the same issue with the shift system.

“In those three days, we don’t make anything to flourish us,” she said.

“We have to do everything with whatever we make. We have to replace the stuff, too. I do the straw work but it doesn’t sell as often. In the three days, you can’t really make anything like that.”

The Bahamas’ tourism industry was significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. It was shuttered for several months in 2020 as a result of the travel restrictions imposed in response to the pandemic.

The government decided to reopen the industry in late-2020.

Since then, there has been a steady increase in foreign arrivals.

Total tourist arrivals were up more than 1,200 percent in January 2022 with the Ministry of Tourism reporting 312,201 visitors.

This was led by a more than 8,000 percent increase in cruise passengers, the Central Bank of The Bahamas reported in its most recent economic assessment.

The Nassau Guardian asked Anthony Flowers, a tour operator, who works downtown, if the uptick in visitors is translating into business for tourism workers in the area.

“Yes, it’s definitely translated into extreme business and tremendous business for the country at large,” he responded.

“It is also profitable for me as a driver. It is good. It is good for the country as a whole.”

Flowers said business is “even larger” than it was before the pandemic.

He said it is “an obvious thing”.

“Bigger ships are coming onto our shores than before the pandemic,” Flowers said.

“I think what’s really happening with vacation destinations is that people are taking more shorter routes than they would have taken before. I think people are taking the shorter routes because there is so much uncertainty in different jurisdictions. … We are benefiting from their choices.”

The uptick in visitors was visible on Bay Street on Saturday afternoon as scores of tourists filled the area.

Jennifer Clark, of North Carolina, her husband and two children were among tourists perusing the straw market and other stores downtown.

“We wanted to get away and cruising is one of our favorite things to do and this is one of the stops,” she said.

“This is our second time cruising since the pandemic started. It’s getting busier and busier in places that we go. So, it seems like things are getting back to normal. It’s exciting to get out and do something that’s not near home.”

Clark said she and her family intend to visit The Bahamas “a few more times” this year.

Carrie Seiwell and Matthew Pearson, of Pennsylvania, said they were on a nine-day trip to The Bahamas.

“We needed to get away because we have five kids at home,” Seiwell said.

When asked what they were looking forward to in The Bahamas, she replied, “The people. They are great. We’ve met a lot of really nice people. It’s wonderful being here. It’s so much better than being stuck in the cold back home.”