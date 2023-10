Less than a minute

Sonia Russell Simms, 77 yrs., a resident of Nichols Town, Andros, died at PMH on Wednesday, September 27th, 2023.

She is survived by her 2 sons: Freddy Adderley & Andy Munnings; 2 daughters: Brenda Munnings & Monique Adderley; 2 sisters: Alva Knowles Russell & Lillian McNeil; 1 brother: Tommy Evans; 17 grandchildren & a host of other relatives & friends.