Speaker says PAC should make case for why PSs should appear

House Speaker Patricia Deveaux is open to members of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) making a case to her for why permanent secretaries should appear before the committee.

Back in February, Attorney General Ryan Pinder advised permanent secretaries not to appear before the PAC when they were called upon by PAC Chairman Michael Pintard, the leader of the opposition.

“I have no knowledge of it,” Deveaux said when asked about it.

“Nobody has really presented to me with the case itself. I have not heard from the accounts committee, that have said to me there is an issue.

“Now, had they said that to me, and I was able to see and look at the background of it, I would be able to speak to it, but nobody has presented it to the speaker, not as yet.

“You hear the murmuring, but I’d like to see the actual information come forward, so I can make a realistic ruling on that.

“I would like to see anybody be brought before the accounts committee as it relates to contracts if it is indeed a crime.”

Pintard requested “copies of any and all contracts entered into by or on behalf of ministries since September 21, 2021”.

But Pinder said the request of the PAC was “beyond the scope of what is a permissible request under the rules”.

The opposition leader has accused the attorney general of trying to “stifle public accountability and transparency” of the PAC.

He said he intended to “formally ask the speaker to opine on this issue”.

Pintard said yesterday that he has not formally approached the speaker on the issue, but he will.

He said the PAC will not relent in its quest to get information.