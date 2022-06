Spencer John McKenzie, 49 yrs., a resident of Wulff Road, died at his residence on Monday, June 13, 2022.

He is survived by his wife: Emilienne McKenzie; mother: Rosemary Culmer; 1 son: Noah McKenzie; 3 daughters: Keshaunda, Kristen & Kedesha McKenzie; 1 grandchild: Tayla Beckford; 3 brothers: Trevor McKenzie, Rudolph & Ishmael Culmer; 2 sisters: Deloris Duncombe & Mamanie Culmer-Henfirld; numerous nieces & nephews & a host of other relatives & friends.