Spin cycle

The Davis administration is spinning an interesting narrative that Prime Minister Philip Davis is being sought after worldwide because he is now a powerful proponent for fighting the climate crisis.

For the first time, The Bahamas’ voice is resonating on the world stage on this existential threat – or so we were told.

As some were finding the claim preposterous, exaggerated and even mildly amusing, Time magazine’s cover featuring Barbados’ Mia Mottley among the world’s 100 most influential people for her longstanding environmental advocacy was circulating widely.

Perhaps it was the universe telling Davis and his people, you don’t ever have to declare you are recognized as a standout in the world.

Your actions should speak for themselves.

While we applaud Davis for using multiple opportunities to highlight the impacts on Small Island Developing States (SIDS) like The Bahamas, it is disingenuous to push the message that prime ministers before him have ignored the issue and declined to take seats at the table of important global forums.

Davis’ press secretary, Clint Watson, recently told reporters the PM is in “high demand” because of the tough position he has taken on addressing climate change.

“It is important to note that the prime minister is in high demand worldwide,” said Watson, seeking to explain an increased allocation in the government’s travel budget.

“Here’s why the prime minister is in high demand. … He has boldly, in the first six months of his administration, become a leading voice in the world on climate change. Climate change is impacting the world over. We see it.

“… The Bahamas has taken the bold move of being a leading voice on climate change worldwide – a phenomenal move. The prime minister is being sought after because of his stance on climate change.”

Asked to respond to this assertion, former Minister of Foreign Affairs Darren Henfield suggested it was laughable.

“I think it’s a farcical attempt for them to justify the amount of travel that they have done in such a short period of time,” Henfield said.

Davis himself has said The Bahamas now has a seat at the table at important meetings.

In his recent budget communication, he noted that as a low-lying Small Island Development State, more than 70 percent of our land mass is highly vulnerable to the impact of a 2.5 degree increase in global temperatures via its resultant increase in sea levels.

He noted, too, that we are in a region that is highly prone to climate disasters, such as hurricanes, which have increased in frequency and intensity in recent years; and given the small size of our nation, we are a minor player in the contribution to global CO2 emissions which result in increases in global temperatures.

“It is for this reason that one of my first actions upon taking the helm of government was to address the General Assembly of the United Nations to reiterate our country’s position. I also issued a strong challenge to carbon-producing nations to honor their previous commitments to help us in this fight against climate change,” Davis said.

“Two months later, I attended the World Leaders Summit at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (or COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland.

“Our advocacy in these arenas captured the attention of the world, and our voice, influence and negotiating strength has increased as a result.”

Advocacy

We are pleased to see the prime minister building on the work of his predecessors on this issue that is becoming an even more urgent one globally.

In Glasgow, he was articulate, polished and seemingly sincere. He was quoted by Bloomberg. He made many Bahamians proud.

It was a continuation of a legacy.

The Bahamas was among the countries that signed on to Agenda 21, a comprehensive plan of action to be taken globally, nationally and locally by organizations of the United Nations system, governments, and major groups in every area in which humans impact the environment.

Agenda 21 was adopted by more than 178 governments at the United Nations Conference on Environment and Development (UNCED) held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in June 1992.

The Bahamas later signed on under an early Ingraham administration.

As well, The Bahamas was a key participant at the Global Conference on the Sustainable Development of Small Island Developing States, which met in Bridgetown, Barbados in 1994.

That year, The Bahamas hosted the Biodiversity Convention.

In being so vocal on climate change all these years later, Davis is continuing to ensure that The Bahamas’ voice is being heard in the global arena.

In 2009, then-Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham joined other CARICOM leaders at the United Nations’ 15th Climate Change Conference in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Prior to that summit, he met with his CARICOM colleagues in Trinidad and Tobago to forge a consensus on one of the more “complex and pressing issues” of his three non-consecutive terms in office.

“The Bahamas heads to Copenhagen with an enviable and clear environmental record and determined environmental leadership by your government and various domestic environmental organizations. We will state our case from a position of strength, both ethically and because of our considerable record and long-term vision,” Ingraham said at the time.

He said that while matters of national security, including crime and immigration, and a vigorous response to the existing economic crisis were at the forefront of the national agenda, the government also had the urgent task of responding to the multiple challenges, short and long-term, posed by global warming and its related effects on The Bahamas.

In language used by every prime minister on the world stage since him, Ingraham said at the time, “It is very important for The Bahamas to have a voice and it is very important for The Bahamas to make a case that in distribution of the funding that the developed world is going to make available for mitigation and adaptation, that undue account should not be taken of the per capita income of The Bahamas; that our special circumstance and our special vulnerability ought to put us in a position to be able to compete on an even keel with others for funding, to shore up our sea defenses and to do something about the emissions of the Bunker C power stations that we have in The Bahamas, and to put in place appropriate rules about building too near the coasts and a whole host of things.”

At the conference, Ingraham said in his speech that if the developed world were to meet its announced targets toward reducing greenhouse emissions, the reduction in greenhouse gases would be inadequate, but the developing world continues business as usual.

“The temperature of the planet will still increase to perhaps 4 degrees Celsius which will result in the most dire of consequences for some small island and low-lying states,” he said.

At multiple other international meetings, Ingraham continued that message.

So, too, did his successor in office, Perry Christie.

Christie, who spoke at the UN Climate Change Conference in Paris, France, in 2015, called for the adoption of an internationally legally binding agreement that would “acknowledge and make provisions for the special circumstances of small island development states”.

“This existential threat to the survival of a number of (SIDS) must be explicitly recognized in the Paris Agreement,” Christie said.

“It should, at its core, acknowledge and make provisions for the special circumstances of SIDS, allowing for the flexibility needed to overcome limited, human, financial and technical capacities.”

In 2016, Christie traveled to New York with Foreign Affairs Minister Fred Mitchell, Environment Minister Kenred Dorsett and other government officials for the signing at the United Nations of the Paris Agreement on Climate Change.

Addressing the University of The Bahamas’ Inaugural President’s Distinguished Lecture Series the following year, he noted that The Bahamas saw two major hurricanes within the previous year.

“Our country’s national budget was thrown off course by over $400 million of additional funding that had to be found to recover from the hurricanes that passed through our waters. This promises to be an even greater threat. So, our voices must be heard,” he said.

On the occasions that Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis spoke on the world stage, the message, again, was the same.

At a meeting in 2018 held in New York to establish a fund to assist developing countries that suffer disasters related to climate change, Minnis said developed countries should pay for disasters linked to climate change.

When he addressed the UN General Assembly in 2019, less than a month after Hurricane Dorian, Minnis implored world leaders to treat the global climate emergency as the greatest challenge facing humanity.

“The Bahamas fully supports the [UN] secretary general’s comprehensive strategy to address a global emergency which will eventually devastate the entire planet,” Minnis said.

In an address to the 75th Session of the UN General Assembly, which was held virtually in 2020, Minnis said the economies of small island developing states, including those of CARICOM, are under constant assault from various external shocks beyond their control.

Small island developing countries like The Bahamas always appear to be operating in a vicious recovery mode cycle, having to deal with successive exogenous shocks and climatic events, he said.

Action

There is no question that The Bahamas has over a number of years been very vocal on this issue.

We note though that it is ironic to speak about the environment and climate change away from home and do very little about environmental protection at home.

The overall record has been mixed.

We have seen some developers allowed to carry on practices that have been harmful to our environment.

We have allowed oil drilling in our waters.

But we have had some achievements, though not enough.

These include an early focus by The Bahamas on species and environmental protection under the Ingraham administration. Among them, sharks, turtles, Nassau Grouper, as well as wetlands, hills and forests.

While signing the Oban oil deal for a refinery in Grand Bahama was a low moment, the Minnis administration’s achievement in addressing the long-existing problem of the New Providence Landfill was a noteworthy accomplishment, as was the ban on single use plastic bags.

We were pleased to hear Davis restate his administration’s commitment to energy reform in his recent budget communication.

He said his government intends to leverage independent power providers to bring to The Bahamas generation powered by solar power or natural gas.

Davis said that this year the government will deploy in the southeastern islands, public decentralized solar PV plants; rooftop systems and innovative microgrids with storage capacity; and grid modernization technologies to improve the reliability and resiliency of the power network on these islands.

He also said his government has created a specialized team in the Office of the Prime Minister dedicated to helping The Bahamas address the impacts of climate change at the national level.

These are steps in the right direction.

We look forward to greater achievements in this regard.