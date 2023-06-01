Spiritual insight into natural problems

H

ave you ever wondered why a young man from a wealthy family would leave his family and end up in the ghetto committing crime and joining a gang? Have you ever wondered why a lawyer with a fabulous career, wife and family would end up on drugs and lose everything? Have you ever wondered why politicians and pastors who have wonderful wives would venture out and pursue several sweethearts? Have you ever wondered why public office holders and members of parliament would take bribes to gain wealth?

When you think about it, all of these actions are illogical. It does not make sense according to any logic. If it does not make natural sense then is there a spiritual element at work behind the scene? I thought about this and the more I mused, the more I realized that the only logical explanation is that there are spiritual issues behind natural problems. Interestingly, the Bible states that, “The God of this world has blinded the minds of unbelievers”. There is a blindness that seems to be driving the persons in the above categories and the only thing that restores sight is a spiritual insight.

The reason I have come to this conclusion is because of my own journey and the journeys of young men I have worked with over the years. In most cases they, like myself, look back over their lives and wonder how they could have been so blind, dumb or stupid or maybe all three. I remember as a young man having a father who owned three grocery stores and yet I joined my friends from the hood in burglarizing one of the major food stores. I was not in desperate need. I could have gotten whatever I needed from my father’s grocery store. There was no logical reason for my actions. Was there something happening behind the scenes that was driving me.

I conclude that it had to be a spiritual thing because in spite of the clear folly of my actions and the looming consequences of prison or death I persisted until I had a spiritual awakening. It was then that my path changed and I looked back and said to myself, how could I have ever been so stupid. Young men who I have talked to who were gang members and drug dealers all said the same thing. Nothing changed until they had a spiritual encounter. From the vast majority of young men that I have worked with, 99 percent changed due to a spiritual awakening.

Whatever our beliefs – and whether we believe in God or not – there is no logical explanation I have seen for some of the behaviors mentioned, and the only common denominator in change and recovery is a spiritual awakening. As we look at The Bahamas today it appears that this same issue is permeating our society and the less spiritual involvement there is the more crime and problems we have. From a results perspective the spiritual component has been key to change and improvement. Programs like Alcoholics Anonymous have utilized this strategy while not pushing a particular religion or agenda. They acknowledge that there is a difference when the spiritual is brought into the picture.

If we see this happening over and over again as a country we should continue and even ramp up our encouragement of spiritual involvement. It just makes the country better. I cannot speak for others, but as one who has traveled around the world, from Africa to Europe to Canada to the Caribbean, New Zealand and Australia, the story is the same. The gospel has the power to change lives and bring about turnarounds like nothing else. We need spiritual insight and solutions to natural problems. I have yet to find anything or any alternative that can and has had the impact of the gospel.

• Pastor Dave Burrows is senior pastor at Bahamas Faith Ministries International. Feel free to email comments, whether you agree or disagree, to pastordaveburrows@hotmail.com. I appreciate your input and dialogue. We become better when we discuss, examine and exchange.