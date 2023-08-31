Spiritually uplifting and motivating

On the journey to becoming one’s best self, one of the best ways to hear from God is for people to get away and immerse themselves in the beauty of God’s creation. With that in mind, Bishop Henry Fernandez, senior pastor at The Faith Center, in Sunrise, Florida, is bringing The Bahamas Getaway to paradise, and encouraging people to explore the possibilities of the faith life by his teaching.

“Sometimes when you are preparing for the next season of your life, it requires you to do something different – to step out of your usual routine and find time for God to speak to you about how to become your next best self. This event is designed to help you relax and focus on what God is saying to you about your next season,” said Fernandez said.

“This conference was designed to help you rejuvenate and be empowered by the word of God,” he said in a post to Facebook.

“Experience a rejuvenating Bahamas retreat that offers you the chance to embrace relaxation, joy, and self-exploration. Learn the art of unwinding and tapping into your spiritual capabilities.”

Participants will join Fernandez and Bishop Valentino and Cleopatra Williams for what he says will be a time of spiritual upliftment and motivation.

Also joining Fernandez and the Williams’ at this “Becoming Your Best Self Bahamas Getaway” will be an incredible roster of speakers – the “queen” of gospel, Pastor Shirley Caesar; Cycelia Matthews, Jonathan Nelson, and Regina Hepburn.

Organizers say participants will be inspired and motivated as they dive into three days of captivating talks, meaningful connections, and personal growth, November 2-4 at Grand Hyatt Baha Mar.

“Connect with kindred spirits during this journey. Draw motivation and elevate both yourself and fellow participants. Engage in daily gatherings and immersive workshops meticulously crafted to guide you towards self-improvement and equip you for the forthcoming chapter of your life,” said Fernandez.

Caesar is a giant in the world of spiritual music.

Matthews is the founder of Proverbs 31:31 Fellowship, a ministry dedicated to strengthening, empowering, and promoting pastors’ wives to excel in their marriages, ministries and communities for the kingdom of God. Characterized her by her vibrant praise, passionate worship, and intense desire to please her heavenly father, Matthews delivers a word that is prophetic, powerful and life-altering to hearers of all ages.

Nelson’s inspiring nearly 20-year career has exposed millions worldwide to the electrifying sound of urban praise and worship music.

Fernandez is described as inspirational, compassionate, benevolent, and charismatic with a passion to reach people with the love of God, worldwide – both as a minister of the gospel and as pastor of one of south Florida’s fastest growing churches.

He is a man on a mission and with purpose. Driven by a passion to make a difference in the world, and desire to see people maximize their full potential and use their God-given gifts to influence others to make a difference. Charismatic in his delivery, he brings a strong message of hope – both in and away from the pulpit. It’s a message that declares that regardless of the decisions one makes, or what challenges he or she faces, God’s love is never-ending and unchanging … that God desires for people everywhere to know that nothing is impossible to them who love and obey him; and that with faith, they can see mountains moved out of their lives.

Fernandez said he knows he is called to be a voice to today’s generation, to empower people to know Jesus as Lord and Savior, and to live a lifestyle of faith daily.

He is described as a man who not only teaches and preaches faith but lives it every day of his life.

The “Becoming Your Best Self Getaway” is coming to New Providence for the first time. It is said to be an opportunity for people to enjoy a time of relaxation, fun, and self-discovery while learning to unwind and unlock their spiritual potential; fellowship with like-minded people; gain inspiration and uplift yourself and others; and participate in daily sessions and workshops designed to help you become your best self, and prepare for the next season of their life.

Registration is $99 and grants entrance to all sessions across three days. Spots can be secured on HenryFernandez.org.