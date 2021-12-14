Sports ministry appoints NSA board

The Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture has appointed a new board of directors for the National Sporting Authority (NSA) with Greg Burrows Sr. serving as chairman. The announcement was made at a press conference at the Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium by the minister, Mario Bowleg.

Filling out the other positions are Deputy Chairman Grafton Ifill Jr., Director of Sports Timothy Munnings, Moses Johnson, Keith Smith, Margaret Albury, Philice Albury, Nicole Pratt and NSA General Manager Quinten Brennen.

Burrows thanked the minister on behalf of the board members for the opportunity to serve in that capacity, looking to move the government’s agenda forward.

Two big events that are planned at government facilities in the coming months are the Bahamas Bowl to be held later this week and the Babe Ruth Caribbean Zone Championships and Invitational Championships set for July 2022. Burrows said they have to go out and bring events to The Bahamas.

“Moving forward, this board has to go and dig into the bookings that the stadium has and look at it and start or work as far as going out and bringing these events back. We have had conversations with Mike (Sands) as we look for opportunities to fill these facilities with activities. We need to make sure complete the 52 weeks that the prime minister spoke about,” Burrows said.

Bowleg echoed the same sentiments as the chairman, in terms of getting events into the country, representing such brands as the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA).

“One thing that we are not going to do is sit back and wait for events to come to us. The mandate of this board is to go and travel the world and seek events and bring them back to this country. That comes with working along with federations and using the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture, the NSA, and the Ministry of Tourism. We’ll go to various events such as the Final Four in the various sports in the NCAA – go to the professional leagues and set up booths and sell the country and these facilities and try to invite people here. Show them why they should come play sports in paradise,” said the minister.

Bowleg plans to use the country’s elite athletes, and sports ambassadors, to draw events to The Bahamas. He said sports ambassadors will be named by the end of this year or in early January. He said they will help the ministry to ensure that the ‘Sports in Paradise’ brand is pitched around the world.

Last month, an investigation by an auditor general into the NSA raised concern with the issuance of several contracts. The minister said he trusts this board to not make mistakes and that they will follow proper procedures.

“When you talk about the persons around this table, the mistakes indirectly or directly that were made in the past, I don’t expect to see them happen again. That is the reason we put business-minded sports individuals and also persons who understand compliance and protocols of what must be adhered to, in certain positions. There are things that must be adhered to in terms of giving out contracts or whatever they may be. These people here will not put their names on the line for anything,” Bowleg said.

Bowleg said that he will name the sports advisory board later this week. They will be responsible for the contents of the sports policy and how the ministry assists federations in the development of the various sporting disciplines in the country.