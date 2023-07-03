St. Andrew’s International School awarded 5th Eco-Schools Green Flag

St. Andrew’s International School (SAIS) has been awarded its fifth consecutive Eco-Schools Green Flag Award.

The award came after nearly two hours of student and faculty presentations, a campus tour, and deliberation by the assessment team on June 14.

With a mission to inspire everyone in the SAIS community to make their school environmentally friendly by working together as a team to act and promote being clean, green and pristine in The Bahamas, and an eco-code that says if students are green join their team, SAIS continues to raise the bar in their environmental actions.

The school focuses on reducing their fossil fuel energy consumption by replacing CFL bulbs with LED bulbs, the installation of solar-powered lights throughout the campus, expanding its rainwater catchment systems, sustainable growing of vegetable crops, and promoting a litter-less campus.

Their efforts were hailed as “exceptional” by the assessment team that led the recertification process – Kevin Glinton, Bahamas Reef Environment Educational Foundation’s (BREEF) Eco-Schools Bahamas (ESB) national operator; Samantha Miller-Cartwright, senior environmental officer, Department of Environmental Planning and Protection; and Crystal Darling-Sargent, BREEF’s communications officer.

“St. Andrew’s Eco-Schools program epitomizes the whole-school ethos of Eco-Schools through their continued commitment to involve students at all grade levels with the unselfish guidance and support of many teachers. BREEF is grateful to parents and educators for helping us inspire our young people to protect their environment today and for future generations,” said Glinton.

“St. Andrew’s has done a tremendous job in its environmental initiatives, actions, and programs,” said Miller-Cartwright. “They have done an amazing job hand-in-hand with parents and teachers.”

The Eco-Schools Green Flag is renewed every two years in The Bahamas and is recognized internationally as a symbol of excellence for environmental education and practice.

Beth Hall, SAIS Eco-Schools coordinator, said they were thrilled to receive their fifth prestigious Green Flag.

“This is a true indication of our students’ dedication to our Bahamas and the importance of environmental sustainability,” said Hall.

Gordon McKenzie, SAIS principal, said their students are more aware of their environment and are proactive in taking steps to share their knowledge with others.

The Eco-Schools Bahamas network is spread over six islands and includes 18 government and 26 private schools.

BREEF has been running the ESB program since 2009 at no cost through the support of donors like The Sean Connery Foundation and the Rolex Perpetual Planet Initiative.