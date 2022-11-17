Funeral service for St. Julien Ilfroid age 72 of Wilson Tract and formerly of Demarau, Port de Paix, Haiti, will be held on Saturday, 19th of November 2022 11:00 a.m. at Metropolitan Church of the Nazarene, East Street and Bahama Avenue Nassau The Bahamas. Officiating will be Pastor Nelson Pierre assisted by other ministers of the Gospel.

Internment will be at the Southern Cemetery, Cowpen and Spikenard Roads.

Precious Memories will forever linger in the hearts of his

Children: Maltude Ilfrad, Erzie Ilfrad, Monique Altidor, Dany Altidor, Anise Altidor

Grandchildren: Pierre Esther, Pierre Julien, Azard Rosbert, Eugene Anne Kimarah, Franchesca Seraphin, Orlando Pierre, Daronique Knowles, Danecia Altidor, Shyhiem Altidor, Claudina Altidor, Madison Altidor

Siblings: Ermanie Thomas, Evanie Ilfrad, Inozier Ilfrad, Maleine Lifrad, Orile Ilfrad, Saintelia Ilfrad

Nieces and Nephews: Marie Denise Lazarre, Jean Elie Thomas, Kerline Ilfra, Vital Junior, Vital Sooncha, Bernard Ilfrad, Laeticia Zil, Jean Rony Zil, Jean Marc Zil, Rodeline Lordeus, Don Carel Petit Frere, Lens Kenny Mulatre, Jocelene Octeus, Daphnee Denizard, Carlos Hanley Ilfrad, Oricha Ilfrad, Verline Ilfrad, Wilson Ilfrad, Ysmy Ilfrad, Jennais Ilfrad, Wilnick Ilfrad.

Grand Neices and Nephews: Emmanuela Jean-Baptist, Jameson Jean-Baptist, Jennifer Lazarre, Marvin Lazarre, Leilani Phele, Jaymyel Dormevil, Sofia Dormevil, Tylan Vital, Jovanni Octeus, Lawrence Ilfrad, Markley Celan, Whitney Adras, Lourie Adras, Brian Adras

Friends: Marie Joseph, Antonise, Mr. Knowles

A host of other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

Friends me pay the last respects in The Chapel at Last Mile of the Way Funeral Chapel Limited located on Pinedale Street in the former jumper Brothers Bakery building on Friday the 18th November 2022 from 12:00 noon until 5:00 p.m. and again at the church on Saturday 19th November 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until service time.