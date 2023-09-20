Stadium getting $10 mil. overhaul

The $10 million in works underway at Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium will bring it up to standard for The Bahamas to be able to host the World Relays and CARIFTA Swim Championships next spring, Sports Minister Mario Bowleg said yesterday.

The money is being used for the entire refurbishment of the stadium and the Betty Kelly-Kenning National Swim Complex, Bowleg said.

“So whatever it takes to bring them up to standard, that’s what that $10 million will cover,” he said.

“The renovations are going to take some time, but right now the focus is on making sure sufficient renovation is done for preparation for the World Relays [and CARIFTA Swim].

“I think contractors are at the stage where they were removing some of the seating on the western grandstand to try to look at removing the roof to replace the roof on that side; and then, of course, we’ll move over to the eastern side eventually.

“Hopefully, Road Traffic will be out of there soon. As you might not be aware now, the NSA (National Sports Authority) staff and office themselves have moved out of the stadium for the work to be continued.”

He added, “There has been a sub contractor signed by the main contractor to have the pools repaired and upgraded for [CARIFTA].”

In April, Bowleg said the last estimate had placed the needed works at the stadium at around $30 million, and the Chinese government offered to assist with funding the repairs.

He also hinted at the time, that the offer included a request for Chinese workers to be used – something he indicated the current administration does not support.

Asked yesterday whether the arrangement has been finalized with the Chinese regarding their contribution to the upgrades, the minister said that while the embassy and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs have started discussions and reached some kind of an agreement, nothing has been finalized.

As such, he could not reveal how much the Chinese will pump into the renovations.

“As the minister responsible for the facility, at this present time, we are only moving forward with the present contractor to finish the work in preparation for World Relays,” Bowleg said.

“Anything that the Chinese involvement will be will probably be after those games because we have to really look at the stadium after those games to really make a determination on how we need to proceed with the repairs of that stadium.”

The stadium was a $30 million gift from the People’s Republic of China to The Bahamas with a formal handing over taking place in 2011.

But in the decade plus since, the stadium has deteriorated.

Bowleg previously said much of that was due to the fact that the material used to construct it was not compatible with the Bahamian climate.

In April, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to The Bahamas Dai Qingli said China is sorry to see the condition of the stadium and a process to approve funding for repairs was underway.

“China is committed to renovating this stadium, and we are sorry to see that the stadium is not in [a] perfect state because of lack of maintenance for the past seven, eight years and for various other reasons,” she said.

“We are very keen to work with The Bahamas government to fully renovate the stadium and to present a new and world-class facility for the Bahamian people.”

In 2018, then-Minister of Public Works Desmond Bannister said the facility needed renovations.

He said the stadium had deteriorated significantly since it was opened.

“At some stage, the stadium will have to be closed for some work to be done, as the current state of deterioration will not be permitted to fester,” Bannister said.

“Engineers have identified many challenges in design, equipment functionality, securing spare parts, lack of maintenance, obsolete equipment and a lack of training. We plan to conduct electrical and building works to the stadium, and this investment will most likely be in the range of some $10.8 million.”