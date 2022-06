Stanley Alfred Major, aged 92, of McKinney Drive, died at his residence on Tuesday, May 31st, 2022.

He is survived by his Wife: Ruby Charlotte Major; Daughter: Stanlyn Alfreda Major; Sons: Don, Colyn, Keith, Craig, and Ricardo Major; Grandchildren: Don Jr., Keith Jr. Rory, Brandon, Devin, and Maximus; Brother: Dencil Major; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.