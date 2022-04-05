Stapledon Gardens Neighborhood Watch Association honors Miller-Uibo

By NASIA COLEBROOKE

What started as an idea for a community fundraiser, pre-pandemic, turned out to be the ultimate homage to two-time Olympic Champion in the women’s 400 meters (m) and resident “homegirl” Shaunae Miller-Uibo.

On Saturday, March 26, the Stapledon Gardens Neighborhood Watch Association (SGNWA) hosted the first Shaunae Miller-Uibo Fun Run/Walk, Souse Out and Wellness Day, at the Stapledon Gardens Community Park on McKinney Avenue.

“Before the pandemic, we started the fun run/walk as a fundraiser and we were just doing this for the residents in the community. Then, when we wanted to do the third annual run/walk, the pandemic hit,” said Tomar Higgs, vice president of the SGNWA.

“Then, Shaunae went to the [2020 Tokyo] Olympics and she won her gold medal, and we decided that we wanted to start it up again. So, we said let’s honor Shaunae in this event to show gratitude to her and ask her if she wouldn’t mind being a part of the walk, and that, this time, we would open it up to persons outside of the community.”

The fun run/walk, which began at 6 a.m. sharp, was split into two age groups – 12 to 17 and 18 and up.

However, in a lane all on her own, winning the 12-17 “Group Shaunae” running class, was 10-year-old Charlee Fisher, daughter of veteran ZNS sportscaster Charles Fisher, and the youngest participant, who said the run “was good but felt pretty long”, and who “want[s] to be like” Miller-Uibo.

Along with Charlee, the sole winner in the “Group Miller” 18-35 walking class was Dom Smith.

The winners in the “Group Uibo” 36-59 walking class were Ruth Fisher for females and Trevor Forbes for males; finishing second for females was Elvia Storr; and finishing third was Gaynell Ferguson. Eve Maycock-Dorsett was the sole winner for this group’s running class.

In the “Group Gold Medals” 60-and-up walking class, Kaye Bastian and Arlington Hanna tied for first place; Ruth Brave, Michael Dillet, Ian Fernander, Fr. James Palacious and Leslie ‘Potcake’ Miller (Miller-Uibo’s uncle) all finished in a tie for second; and Rufus Swann came in third. Francis Adderley was the sole winner of the running class in this group.

Also in attendance was Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture Mario Bowleg, who showed his support for the event, the SGNWA, the physical health of Bahamians, and for Miller-Uibo, noting that the neighborhood park should be renamed “The Shaunae Miller-Uibo Park”.

Humbled, Miller-Uibo reminisced on her time spent in Stapledon Gardens.

“I grew up in this community, so to have the people come together to host a fun run/walk made me feel the love we all share in our neighborhood. It was also great that the meet was held on the same grounds that I trained on as a child,” she said. “One thing I’ve always admired about my community is the fact that we’re very united. Unity and love mean a lot throughout Stapledon. I grew up running at the park and my dad gave me and my sister (Shauntae) great workouts there that helped shape me into the athlete I am today.”

Miller-Uibo’s dad, Shaun Miller Sr., said he could not be prouder as a father.

“Knowing her as a child and watching her develop over the years, and to turn out in a way every parent would want for their child, I feel blessed,” said Miller Sr.

Miller-Uibo can also credit her discipline and good health to her father’s farm, in which she was raised picking fresh produce out of the ground, collecting natural eggs and eating native fruits; as well as to her mother, Mae.

“I’m also very happy for my wife because I might have been the one who did all the training with her [Miller-Uibo], but the wife did so much as far as prepping the meals and making sure she [Miller-Uibo] ate properly. Every night, Mae would pack all her [Miller-Uibo’s] lunch and made sure it was a proper diet,” said Miller Sr.

Although delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the fun run/walk could not have transpired at a better time, as just the week before, Miller-Uibo won the gold in the 400m at the World Athletics Indoor Track and Field Championships in Belgrade, Serbia, where she was joined by World Athletics Indoor silver medalist and Stapledon Gardens resident Devynne Charlton.

“I was super happy for Shaunae. It’s been really amazing to watch her cement herself as one of the all-time great quarter-milers. I’m also very proud of myself and all the obstacles I had to deal with throughout the indoor season. To come away with a successful and injury-free season has been really rewarding,” said Charlton.

While Miller-Uibo, her father, participants and committee members were all pleased with the event and look forward to the next one, their wish for the community of Stapledon Gardens is that it remains unified and safe for children and families to grow.