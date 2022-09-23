Starbucks Bahamas Barista championship returns

Jameka Stubbs and Shanyhah Bowe will go head-to-head today for the sixth Starbucks Bahamas Barista champion title.

The championship returns after a two-year pandemic hiatus and will end with either Stubbs or Bowe being named the winner and awarded a trip to Costa Rica to participate in the Latin American and Caribbean Starbucks Barista Championship.

Both Stubbs and Bowe earned their final berth after emerging victorious from their respective districts. This year unlike previous years, baristas competed in districts: Starbucks Sirens (blue team) versus Green Aprons (gold team), with Stubbs claiming the win from The Sirens squad, and Bowe claiming the win from The Green Aprons.

Going into the championship round, Stubbs, a four-year, nine-month Starbucks veteran is hoping to better her 2019 first runner-up showing and claim the title on home turf for the Palmdale location which hosts this year’s competition.

According to Stubbs, winning would “mean the world” to her.

“It would show how far I’ve come as a partner and how far I’m willing to go for myself and the growth of the company,” said Stubbs whose favorite coffee is Verona and beverage of choice changes with the season. Now that fall is here, she said she is hooked on pumpkin spice latte with oat milk. She loves to nibble on the chocolate croissant.

Bowe is looking for glory for Cable Cottage and said winning would be a dream come true.

“From I first walked into Starbucks doors and heard about this championship I was intrigued to join. Winning this would not just be a win for me, but a win for all,” said Bowe. “All the other baristas will be able to know that no matter how long it takes, their opportunity will come [and] to remain patient and run with it when it comes.”

When Bowe thinks about wearing the black apron, reserved for Coffee Masters “aka” those who are certified in expert coffee knowledge, she said: “To wear the black apron for me shows my hard work and dedication to the company and to myself to continue to grow and develop myself and those around me.”

For Bowe, wearing the green or black apron means being able to share the Starbucks experience with everyone.

“Wearing these aprons is so much more than just making coffee, tea, or serving a food item. The experience that we bring wearing these aprons is what it’s about. Most times we are the first stop for persons on their way to work. They do not just come to see these aprons or to let a coffee master make their drink, they come for the experience. Wearing these aprons make us day changers and motivators as we impact the communities.”

Bowe’s favorite coffee is French roast because of its intensity and aromas. Her favorite beverage would be a tall oat milk with four pumps white mocha and one pump mocha, sans whipped cream. Her favorite Starbucks nibble of choice, according to the day is the pumpkin loaf or the steak and cheese.

While Stubbs and Bowe compete for the ultimate title today, they will join their teams in the fray for latte art champion which will also feature Jada Fernander, Ronique Lewis, Agajuan Culmer and Ashley Hudson, Lorrie Francis, Kenneth Thompson, Sky Woodside and Yvette Francois.

The Customer’s Choice award which was predetermined will be announced at today’s final, which takes place at Starbucks Bahamas Palmdale location. Customers choice went to the barista with the most likes on Instagram (IG) and Facebook.

The ultimate winner will be the sixth Starbucks Bahamas Barista champion, following Steven Hanna, Joshua Knowles, Tariq Cartwright, Shawnell Clarke, and Olando Knowles.

Starbucks Bahamas Barista Semi-final results

The Sirens – Aqua Team

Winner/Champion – Jameka Stubbs #74 PD

1st Runner Up – Jada Fernander #73 HYATT

3rd Place – Ronique Lewis #77 CC

4th Place – Agajuan Culmer #75 HB

5th Place — Ashley Hudson #72 CH

The Green Aprons – Gold Team

Winner/Champion — Shanyhah Bowe #77 CC

1st Runner Up – Lorrie Francois #79 NAD

3rd Place – Kenneth Thompson #74 PD

4th Place – Sky Woodside #80 SLS

5th Place – Yvette Francois #81 SWP