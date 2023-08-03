State-recognized funeral for Reverend Lloyd Smith

A state-recognized funeral service will be held for the late Reverend Dr. Lloyd C. Smith, president of The Bahamas National Baptist Missionary and Educational Convention, on Friday, August 4.

The Cabinet Office made the announcement on Wednesday on the service to be held at Mount Horeb Baptist Church, Sandyport at 11 a.m. with interment following in Lakeview Memorial Gardens and Mausoleums, J.F. Kennedy Drive.

Smith served as senior pastor at Mount Horeb Baptist Church for 21 years.

His body will lie-in-repose at William Thompson Auditorium, Jean Street, Gleniston Gardens from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today.

Viewing for the general public will be from 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The funeral service will be broadcast live on the ZNS Radio Network from Mount Horeb Baptist Church at 11 a.m.

While at a funeral service at Mount Horeb where he was to deliver a eulogy, on Saturday, July 22, Smith collapsed in the restroom and was rushed to hospital where he died. He was 74.