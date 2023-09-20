Steininger Island ready to start construction

Developers of the multimillion-dollar Steininger Island project say the gated community development is set “to go” and Grand Bahama residents will see construction on the property by the end of the year.

According to co-founder and Project Director Hanno Strack, that is when the first four villas will be built.

The entire project consists of 22 exclusive villas that will be constructed in several phases, beginning with four homes to display the different sizes and concepts on offer.

“We have our licenses and approvals, so will be able to begin construction of the first four villas – Type A, Type C1, Type B and then the Bungalow,” Strack said.

Steininger Island was unveiled in early January this year, when Co-Founder and Director Christoph Albeck spoke with Grand Bahama News about the project.

The development is the second major project conceived and financed by CPH Invest, a German real estate and investment company.

The founders and managing directors, Albeck and Strack, teamed up with designer Martin Steininger to bring their brand of energy efficient, luxury villas to Grand Bahama.

The project is an island concept, which will be constructed on the 40-acre canal property on Egret Lane, Lucaya, which is surrounded by water with a causeway link onto Coral Road.

Strack said that preparing the land on which the four display homes will be built has taken time.

“The land has been elevated with fill – adding a lot of concrete and steel – to make it higher, because we want to ensure the houses are hurricane proof,” Strack said.

“We took into consideration all the aspects, including flooding.”

He said the property is cleared, fenced in and water meters are installed.

“There are still a few matters to clear up with the solar [power] system that we want to implement, but we are confident that will be sorted out shortly,” Strack said.

As described in the project brochure, the homes will share special features: linear, minimalist architecture paired with a luxurious and functional interior design, and will use solar power.

“We use our own electricity, however, at night we will need power,” Strack said.

“We have battery packs for 10 hours, and then I feel we have to put in generators for emergencies. The energy consumption will be pretty low. Technology wise, it’s all electricity, no gas, but it comes from the sun … the floors, the walls, indirect lighting, everything.”

In addition to the start of construction on the island, Strack also revealed that the developers have finalized the purchase of a second property on Royal Palm Way beside Bahama Reef Condominiums for a beach club development.

“We are so excited about that; however, plans for the proposed beach club and amenities are yet to be approved as we need funding to move ahead with that project,” he said.

“But we own the land and are hopeful to partner with investors to develop the property, which includes space for two buildings [residence and tourist apartments], community areas and beach access, private parking, fully equipped beach club, roof top club terrace, bar and restaurant, VIP deck and a massive pool.”

Strack said they are anxious to get construction underway.

The project has been in the works for almost three years with the developers coming to Grand Bahama in December 2020 on the invitation from a friend.

Steininger Island project is all funded by private capital.

“We are a German company, and while we have not built in Germany we have major projects in Mallorca, Spain and now The Bahamas,” Strack said.

Both Albeck and Strack have relocated their families to Grand Bahama and have integrated in the community with their children attending a local school.

“So, we are 100 percent invested in the island; we have employed all local contractors for the project and we are looking forward to good things happening on the island,” Strack said.