Step into the Haus of Assembly

Every summer, Aidan Anais Barrow, would travel to Exuma and help her grandmother Eloise Johnson plait straw and make woven handbags. At the end of each season, they would return to New Providence and sell their straw goods to vendors at the straw market.

Never in her wildest early imaginings did Barrow ever think that her summer endeavors would lead to her founding Haus of Assembly, a Bahamian resort wear brand focused on bold prints, handcrafted products and Bahamian materials. Or that it would lead to Haus of Assembly being one of just six exciting local brands to have an established retail presence within Port Plaza at Nassau Cruise Port.

Barrow’s Haus of Assembly is inspired by the nature and beauty of her surroundings.

Haus of Assembly creates timeless silhouettes that are elevated with bold, hand-drawn graphics to capture the country’s vibrant energy.

With Haus of Assembly, expect clean lines, sophisticated prints, and a unique mix-and-match approach for an eclectic yet cohesive finish.

Barrow, Haus of Assembly’s creative director, wants the person wearing Haus of Assembly to “feel a sense of pride.”

“I first started making bags through my Grammy Eloise Johnson who lived in Exuma. She would plait straw and I would be there in the summer with her and at the end [of summer] she would bring straw back to sell [to vendors] in the straw market. I did it on and off as a child, and that’s how I got started.”

She was able to do simple plaits by the time she was seven … eight-years-old.

During that time, she said for her it wasn’t even about plaiting straw, but a part of it. She was able to look at her grandmother and take in all of her “zing” and that fascinated the young Barrow.

“She was a janitress, but she also ran a tuck shop and she plaited straw and farmed as well. She had three business and that showed me that I could do things. With parents working the 9 to 5, it showed me an alternative and that there were different ways to make money.”

Barrow said she not only fell in love with the creative industry, but the idea of being an entrepreneur as well. She started making plaits and embroidery by the end of her primary school years, and said she really got into it during her high school years.

She decided to follow her creative passion, and enrolled at Savannah College of Aft and Design (SCAD) to pursue studies in accessory design; she has earned her bachelor and master degrees. It was while she was home during summer break of her freshman year that she took a straw certification course at Bahamas Agricultural and Industrial Corporation (BAIC), and started making straw bags.

Haus of Assembly started out as a footwear company selling espadrilles using all Bahamian materials, under Barrow’s initials.

She transitioned when the foot industry proved to be tough.

“I was looking for alternatives, so I said let me incorporate some bags, and styles.”

Hand-crafted carry-ons (totes and weekenders), toiletry bags, make-up bags, and passport covers were among her repertoire.

Her starter print was hibiscus, a print she still uses today. Her initial offering was six styles, 20 of each – she sold out in two months.

Barrow did not rest on her laurels with that first successful run. Uppermost in her mind was where did she go from there, and how could she improve.

“Now that I made 20, can we make 40?”

Her second out, she sold out again.

“Can we make 60? Can we make 80?”

Currently, in her print archive as of this year, Haus of Assembly produces about two new prints and two colors.

Barrow has approximately 10 core styles in about nine or so prints and colors.

She still uses the hibiscus print today in black and nude, but has also incorporated banana leaf print in emerald green, black, and aqua; pineapple print in golden yellow; and pink flamingo.

“Right now, we make about 100 of each print and color – and when it’s sold out it’s gone,” she said.

Barrow started out with her espadrilles in 2016, before Haus of Assembly evolved into an online business up to 2019, before her ideation of a brick-and-mortar concept which saw her set up a presence in a portion of someone’s store for three months. It was that experience that cemented for her the fact that Bahamian women prefer instore shopping allowing them to see the styles and feel the quality of the product. That led to her testing a store in a resort which gave her access to the tourist market. That led to the introduction of jewelry, which will also be incorporated into her storefront at Port Plaza in the Nassau Cruise Port.

Haus of Assembly will host its official store opening today at the port between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. and it is open to the public.

The featured collection will be Barrow’s Golden Jubilee Collection, a limited-edition release specifically for the country’s 50th Anniversary celebrations.

Her vision for Haus of Assembly as a brand and retail experience is one in which people can be involved with the process – whether it’s seeing how it’s made, customization, or monogramming.

“I’m excited to bring experiential retail to The Bahamas in a new way. I want it to be something experiential to share in our making and design process,” she said.

“I see Haus of Assembly as a luxury Bahamian brand that focuses on the Bahamian story … sharing our stories of The Bahamas and the rich history,” said the creative director.

Color is also important to Barrow.

“After living up north [in the United States] for a while, I was literally wearing all black, all the time – for the brand I wanted to show how we could do it inspired by The Bahamas and make Bahamian inspiration more wearable.”

Her first iteration showcased black, brown and nude for the first three. Then she incorporated green with her banana leaf print. And now navy.

“When people look at the brand, they don’t think it’s Bahamian. A lot of brands are done through the tourist gaze and designers go for bright yellows, pinks, greens and evocative of Caribbean palate, but I wanted them to know they can be stylish in an obscure way as well.”

Barrow wants Bahamians to also feel a sense of pride in Haus of Assembly.

While she brainstormed for a name, she said many thoughts went through her head, until one day while driving around, she thought to call it house of assembly and graphic designer to do all the branding. She got denied, and told she could not name her brand house of assembly

Her mother Renee Barrow suggested changing the spelling, she did to the German word for house – “haus” – all was fine, and Haus of Assembly was official.