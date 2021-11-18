Stephanie Tarror Armbrister age 65 years of Church Hill Drive and formerly of Andros died at Saturday, November 6th, 2021.

She is survived by her son: Giovanni Armbrister; daughter: Sornita Tatum Nicholson and Jodi McWilliam; sisters: Margorie Barton, Canrea Symonette; brothers: Collin Jr., Boniel, Warren, Hensley, Marvin and Astra Pete Armbrister; other relatives and friends including: Judith Hunte, Meloney and Wellington Gibson, D. Patricia Armbrister-Taylor, Marilyn Rolle, East Street Gospel Chapel Family, and many others too numerous to mention.

Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.