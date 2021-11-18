Uncategorized

Stephanie Tarror Armbrister

Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian Advertisments Nassau Guardian Send an email 19 mins ago
34 Less than a minute

Stephanie Tarror Armbrister age 65 years of Church Hill Drive and formerly of Andros died at Saturday, November 6th, 2021.

She is survived by her son: Giovanni Armbrister; daughter: Sornita Tatum Nicholson and Jodi McWilliam; sisters: Margorie Barton, Canrea Symonette; brothers: Collin Jr., Boniel, Warren, Hensley, Marvin and Astra Pete Armbrister; other relatives and friends including: Judith Hunte, Meloney and Wellington Gibson, D. Patricia Armbrister-Taylor, Marilyn Rolle, East Street Gospel Chapel Family, and many others too numerous to mention.

Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.

Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian Advertisments Nassau Guardian Send an email 19 mins ago
34 Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian

Advertisments Nassau Guardian

Related Articles

Photo of Marjorie Ann Clarke

Marjorie Ann Clarke

2 weeks ago

Baha Mar to introduce Cinko – a kosher Asian Latino Grill concept to its expansive culinary portfolio

3 weeks ago
Photo of ‘A good case’ submitted for EU AML blacklist delisting, says AG

‘A good case’ submitted for EU AML blacklist delisting, says AG

October 15, 2021
Photo of Perry Smith

Perry Smith

October 7, 2021
Check Also
Close
Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please support our local news by turning off your adblocker